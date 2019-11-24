Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  South32    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32

(S32)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/22
2.64 AUD   +1.54%
04:18pSOUTH32 : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/19SOUTH32 : pledges $500K for bushfire assistance
PU
11/17SOUTH32 : New South32 Director
PU
South32 : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

0
11/24/2019 | 04:18pm EST

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 21:17:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 10 073 M
EBIT 2020 1 467 M
Net income 2020 970 M
Finance 2020 851 M
Yield 2020 3,09%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 12 911 M
Chart SOUTH32
Duration : Period :
South32 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,95  AUD
Last Close Price 2,64  AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Paul Harvey Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mike Fraser Co-Chief Operating Officer
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH32-21.19%8 759
BHP GROUP7.30%120 616
RIO TINTO PLC12.19%90 651
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.75%32 620
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.71%20 988
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-29.13%8 724
