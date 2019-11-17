South32 : New South32 Director

South32 Limited

18 November 2019(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597) ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

NEW SOUTH32 DIRECTOR

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) Chair, Karen Wood, today announces the appointment of an additional director to the South32 Board.

Guy Lansdown will join the South32 Board as an independent non-executive director. Guy's appointment follows an extensive global search to identify a director with skills and leadership experience in mining and capital projects with an emphasis on greenfield developments in the Americas. He will join the Board on 2 December 2019 and seek election by shareholders at next year's Annual General Meeting.

Guy is a civil engineer with over 35 years' experience, including as an executive at Newmont Mining Corporation where he was most recently Executive Vice President Discovery and Development. In that role he led Newmont's exploration and major project development. Since leaving Newmont in 2014, he has continued in this field providing consulting services in base and precious metals project development.

Karen Wood said "Guy Lansdown's extensive experience in early and late stage greenfield and brownfield project development and delivery, together with his strong technical background and strategic leadership abilities, will enhance the Board's broad range of skills and experience. His appointment will support the Group's growing presence in the Americas as we continue to advance our exploration and development projects in the region.''

Guy Lansdown

Guy Lansdown, 59, has extensive executive experience in early and late stage project development and mining. He had a 20-year career with Newmont Mining Corporation, where he held many senior positions, including Executive Vice President Discovery and Development, Senior Vice President of Project Development and Technical Services USA; Vice President of Project Development USA; Executive Manager Boddington Australia; Operations Manager Minera Yanacocha Peru; and Engineering and Development Director Australia.

Before joining Newmont, Guy was an Associate and Projects Manager at Knight Piesold in the USA and earlier a Director of Projects at Group Five in South Africa. Guy has worked in North and South America, Asia, Australia and Africa over his career.

Guy is the President and Director of two charities, Un Futuro Mejor Inc. and Fundación Lansdown A.C., which provide opportunities for disadvantaged youth in Mexico to reach their full potential. He currently lives in Mexico with his wife, where they founded and oversee the operation of these projects.

Guy is also President and Director of his US consulting company Project Excellence Inc., which offers services including strategic planning, project development, organisational design and independent project reviews.

Guy has a Master of Science in Engineering (Project Management) and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Civil) from the University of Witwatersrand.

