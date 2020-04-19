Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  South32    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32

(S32)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/17
2.06 AUD   +3.52%
05:10pSouth32 Says Output of Most Commodities Fell in 3Q
DJ
03/26South32 Suspends Share Buyback in Virus Response
DJ
03/16SOUTH32 : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South32 Says Output of Most Commodities Fell in 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--South32 Ltd. said production of most of the commodities that it digs up at operations around the world fell in its fiscal third quarter, as it began to feel an impact from government restrictions to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

South32 experienced a big impact in South Africa where energy coal demand is weakening due to a month-long lockdown and the Richards Bay Coal export terminal has been shut. Its manganese ore and alloy operations in the country have been placed on temporary care and maintenance due to the restrictions.

South32 said manganese ore output fell by 7% to 1.31 million tons in the three months through March compared to the prior quarter, while manganese alloy output declined by 19% to 38,000 tons.

Among its other commodities, alumina output fell by 4% to 1.28 million tons in the three months through March, while aluminum production dropped by 1% to 245,000 tons and metallurgical coal output declined by 3% to 1.17 million tons. Zinc and nickel production were both higher on quarter.

Despite the broad output declines, Chief Executive Graham Kerr was upbeat. ""At our operations, we have delivered a strong operating result in the year to date, highlighted by record production at Brazil Alumina and Hillside Aluminium," he said.

On March 26, South32 suspended its share buyback program with US$121 million remaining and said it would cut around US$160 million in spending over the next 15 months as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

South32 said a US$150 million reduction in planned capital expenditure to sustain its operations represented a 10% cut in the year through June and an 18% reduction in the 2021 fiscal year. It would also seek to cut US$10 million from its budget for exploring for new deposits of metals and minerals.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOUTH32 3.52% 2.06 End-of-day quote.3.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTH32
05:10pSouth32 Says Output of Most Commodities Fell in 3Q
DJ
03/26South32 Suspends Share Buyback in Virus Response
DJ
03/16SOUTH32 : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/12SOUTH32 : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/12SOUTH32 : Update to Notification of dividend
PU
03/12SOUTH32 : 2020 Interim and Special Dividend Exchange Rates
PU
03/12SOUTH32 : 2020 Interim and Special Dividend Currency Exchange Rates
PU
03/10SOUTH32 : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/09AQD : AQD and South32 Extend Strategic Alliance Agreement
PU
03/04Global aluminium producers offer second quarter premiums of $98-$105/Tonne - ..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 10 083 M
EBIT 2020 729 M
Net income 2020 336 M
Finance 2020 347 M
Yield 2020 2,81%
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 9 900 M
Chart SOUTH32
Duration : Period :
South32 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,75  AUD
Last Close Price 2,06  AUD
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Paul Harvey Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mike Fraser Co-Chief Operating Officer
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH323.00%6 291
BHP GROUP0.22%93 266
RIO TINTO PLC-15.25%80 960
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-34.54%21 750
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.63%14 512
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC27.28%8 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group