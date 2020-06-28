South32 : Senior Lead Team Changes

MEDIA RELEASE

29 June 2020

SOUTH32 LEAD TEAM CHANGES

South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr, today announced changes to the Group's Lead Team.

Jason Economidis has been appointed as joint Chief Operating Officer and will have accountability for Australia Manganese, Cannington, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (IMC) and Worsley Alumina. Mike Fraser will remain in his role as joint Chief Operating Officer and will be accountable for Cerro Matoso, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, South Africa Energy Coal and South Africa Manganese.

Mr Economidis has held the role of Vice President Operations at IMC since 2018 and has been instrumental in IMC's return to a strong operating performance. He is an experienced mining executive having worked in the mining sector in Australia for more than 25 years running large-scale operations with companies including Orica, Peabody, Vale and BHP.

"Jason brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Australian operations and I congratulate him on this new position," Mr Kerr said.

With this change to the team, the portfolios of the chief operating officers have been reallocated so each is accountable for operations closer to where they are based, assisting the business as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by keeping our people safe and well and maintaining reliable operations.

"These changes will allow both Mike and Jason to work more closely with their respective operations and participate in face-to-face engagements wherever possible," Mr Kerr said.

"This is particularly important for Mike as we finalise the divestment of South Africa Energy Coal and continue key stakeholder engagements around utility and logistics agreements across our operations in the region."

Mr Economidis will take over from Paul Harvey who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Mr Harvey joined South32's Lead Team in 2015 and has held various roles over the last five years.

"Paul has been an integral part of South32 from the beginning. He is passionate about people and safety and has been instrumental in creating a strong safety culture across the business. He led the development and execution of our manganese strategy and has overseen the return of Cannington and IMC to stable and predictable performance.

"Having personally worked with Paul for more than two decades, I want to thank him for his support and for his dedication to South32 and all its people. Paul epitomises our value of care and has left a mark on all of us that had the opportunity to work with him. I wish him all the best for the future."

At IMC, Wayne Bull, who is currently General Manager at the Appin Mine, will replace Mr Economidis as Vice President Operations and will continue to work closely with him in his new role.

All changes will be effective from 1 July 2020.

