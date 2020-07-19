Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  South32    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32

(S32)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South32 Signals US$109 Million Impairment Charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--South32 Ltd. reported a mixed quarter of production for commodities that it digs up at operations around the world and signaled US$109 million in impairment charges tied to a review of its manganese allow smelters.

South32 said its Cannington silver-lead mine was a standout performer, exceeding guidance for the year through June by 8%. Management also reported record production at the Brazil Alumina, Hillside Aluminium and Australia Manganese ore divisions in fiscal 2020.

However, the latest operational snapshot showed output of energy coal dropped by 3% in the three months through June, while nickel production and manganese ore output each fell by 6%.

South32 has responded to the coronavirus pandemic by suspending its share buyback program with US$121 million remaining and drawing up plans to cut around US$160 million in spending over 15 months.

The company also mothballed its Metalloys manganese alloy smelter in South Africa amid concern that it may not be economic viable in future, while it is reviewing the TEMCO smelter in Australia. Management said completion of the TEMCO review had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

South32 said it expected to book pretax impairment charges of approximately US$109 million in its results for the year through June. That charge is estimated at US$90 million after tax. The company said it also expected around US$7 million in pretax restructuring costs, including redundancies, at Metalloys.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.79% 464.39 Delayed Quote.-13.54%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1704.83 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.42% 6.1584 Delayed Quote.34.65%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.65% 154.12 Delayed Quote.-11.36%
SILVER 0.08% 19.352 Delayed Quote.7.44%
SOUTH32 4.23% 2.22 End-of-day quote.-17.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOUTH32
07/17Australia shares creep higher despite spike in virus cases
RE
07/16Australia shares inch lower on unemployment, virus worries; NZ recovers
RE
07/10Japan third-quarter aluminium premium falls to $79 per tonne as COVID-19 hits..
RE
07/07SOUTH32 : delivers STEM boost for schools
PU
06/28SOUTH32 : Senior Lead Team Changes
PU
06/18SOUTH32 : Illawarra Metallurgical Coal Wins Mining Operation of the Year award
PU
05/28SOUTH32 : Fatality at South Africa Energy Coal
PU
05/20Mining companies rush to shield indigenous communities from coronavirus
RE
05/15INCA MINERALS : Important riqueza update
AQ
04/19South32 Says Output of Most Commodities Fell in 3Q
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 796 M 6 144 M 6 144 M
Net income 2020 324 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2020 409 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 10 669 M 7 458 M 7 452 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 13 482
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SOUTH32
Duration : Period :
South32 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,57 AUD
Last Close Price 2,22 AUD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Paul Harvey Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mike Fraser Co-Chief Operating Officer
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH32-17.78%7 458
BHP GROUP-2.57%125 707
RIO TINTO PLC9.73%104 147
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.84%30 317
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.17%18 896
FRESNILLO PLC70.49%10 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group