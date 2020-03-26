Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  South32    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32

(S32)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
1.88 AUD   +0.53%
07:31pSouth32 Suspends Share Buyback in Virus Response
DJ
03/16SOUTH32 : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/12SOUTH32 : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South32 Suspends Share Buyback in Virus Response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--South32 Ltd. has suspended its share buyback program and will cut around US$160 million in spending over the next 15 months as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

South32 said the decision to ice the buyback was taken with US$121 million remaining. Still, the mining company said there would be an opportunity to extend the buyback program ahead of its expiry on September 4.

"Our financial priorities remain unchanged, and today's actions, including the suspension of our on-market share buyback, are a prudent response to the current exceptional circumstances and consistent with our commitment to maintain a strong financial position," said Chief Executive Graham Kerr.

South32 said US$150 million in planned capital expenditure to sustain its operations won't now happen, representing a 10% cut in the year through June and an 18% reduction in the 2021 fiscal year. It would also seek to cut US$10 million from its budget for exploring for new deposits of metals and minerals.

Management said it is reviewing activity to find ways to cut controllable costs meaningfully. "We expect to see the benefit of this work and lower producer currencies reflected in our FY 2021 operating unit cost guidance," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOUTH32 0.53% 1.88 End-of-day quote.-30.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTH32
07:31pSouth32 Suspends Share Buyback in Virus Response
DJ
03/16SOUTH32 : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/12SOUTH32 : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/12SOUTH32 : Update to Notification of dividend
PU
03/12SOUTH32 : 2020 Interim and Special Dividend Exchange Rates
PU
03/12SOUTH32 : 2020 Interim and Special Dividend Currency Exchange Rates
PU
03/10SOUTH32 : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/09AQD : AQD and South32 Extend Strategic Alliance Agreement
PU
03/04Global aluminium producers offer second quarter premiums of $98-$105/Tonne - ..
RE
02/24SOUTH32 : BMO Metals & Mining Conference Presentation 2020
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 10 247 M
EBIT 2020 879 M
Net income 2020 450 M
Finance 2020 390 M
Yield 2020 3,50%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 8,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 9 035 M
Chart SOUTH32
Duration : Period :
South32 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,81  AUD
Last Close Price 1,88  AUD
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Paul Harvey Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mike Fraser Co-Chief Operating Officer
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH32-30.74%5 356
BHP GROUP-27.03%87 714
RIO TINTO PLC-15.17%74 628
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-36.01%20 094
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.89%13 846
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC6.40%7 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group