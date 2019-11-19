Log in
SOUTH32    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32

(S32)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
2.69 AUD   --.--%
South32 : pledges $500K for bushfire assistance

11/19/2019 | 07:15pm EST

MEDIA RELEASE

20 November 2019

SOUTH32 PLEDGES AU$500,000 FOR BUSHFIRE ASSISTANCE

In the wake of recent devastating bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland, South32 has pledged AU$500,000 to help support the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland Inc.

The donation will help regional brigades purchase equipment to assist with firefighting and mitigation, firefighter health and safety, and fire service mapping tools.

South32 CEO Graham Kerr said the loss of life and property was tragic.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by the recent bushfires and our gratitude goes to the emergency services workers,'' Mr Kerr said. ``We need to work together in times of crisis to rebuild and support those affected.''

"The courage and dedication of volunteers to protect their communities is extraordinary. Our donations will support the resourcing of both current and future operations for these vital organisations."

South32 will match employee contributions to a number of supporting organisations.

Ends

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Further Information

Media Relations

Rebecca Keenan

James Clothier

T +61 8 9324 9364

T +61 8 9324 9697

M +61 402 087 055

M +61 413 391 031

E Rebecca.Keenan@south32.net

E James.Clothier@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 00:14:06 UTC
