South32 : pledges $500K for bushfire assistance

MEDIA RELEASE

20 November 2019

SOUTH32 PLEDGES AU$500,000 FOR BUSHFIRE ASSISTANCE

In the wake of recent devastating bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland, South32 has pledged AU$500,000 to help support the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland Inc.

The donation will help regional brigades purchase equipment to assist with firefighting and mitigation, firefighter health and safety, and fire service mapping tools.

South32 CEO Graham Kerr said the loss of life and property was tragic.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by the recent bushfires and our gratitude goes to the emergency services workers,'' Mr Kerr said. ``We need to work together in times of crisis to rebuild and support those affected.''

"The courage and dedication of volunteers to protect their communities is extraordinary. Our donations will support the resourcing of both current and future operations for these vital organisations."

South32 will match employee contributions to a number of supporting organisations.

Ends

