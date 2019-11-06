Log in
SOUTHEAST ASIA PROPERTIES & FINANCE LIMI

(0252)
Southeast Asia Properties & Finance : PROFIT WARNING

11/06/2019 | 07:20am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHEAST ASIA PROPERTIES & FINANCE LIMITED

華 信 地 產 財 務 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 252)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571, Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and the potential investors that, based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Interim Period") and the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a loss for the Interim Period, while profit amounted to approximately HK$1.9 million was recorded for the corresponding period in 2018. It is mainly attributable to the increase in loss arising on change in fair value of the Group's investment properties.

As the Group's interim results for the Interim Period have not yet been finalised, the information contained in this announcement is only based on preliminary assessment on the management accounts of the Group and information currently available. This preliminary assessment is not based on any financial figures and/or information which have been audited, verified or reviewed by the Company's auditors or audit committee. The interim results of the Group for the Interim Period are expected to be announced in November 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Limited

Chua Nai Tuen

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: (1) Executive Directors: Mr. Chua Nai Tuen,

Mr. Nelson Junior Chua and Mr. Gilson Chua; (2) Non-executive Directors: Mr. Chan Man Hon, Eric, Mr. Jimmy Siy Tiong, Mr. Tsai Han Yung and Ms. Vivian Chua; and (3) Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Chan Siu Ting, Mr. James L. Kwok, Mr. Wong Shek Keung and Mr. Tsui Ka Wah.

Disclaimer

Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 12:19:07 UTC
