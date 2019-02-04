Log in
The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

02/04/2019 | 02:11pm EST

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $133,000, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to a net loss of approximately $560,000, or ($0.73) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.  During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded an income tax expense of approximately $605,000 due to the tax law changes. For the six months ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded net income of approximately $259,000, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of approximately $737,000, of ($0.96) per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2017.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins improved during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2017. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $1.2 million as compared to approximately $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, an increase of approximately $109,000 or 10.2%.  The improvement in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $127,000, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $18,000.  For the three months ended December 31, 2018 the Company recorded no provision for loan and lease losses as compared to approximately $11,000 in the same period in 2017.  Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $120,000, or 11.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same quarter in 2017.  For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, total non-interest income decreased approximately $2,000 or (3.9%) while total non-interest expense increased approximately $91,000 or 9.6% as compared to the same three month period in 2017.  The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to a decrease in miscellaneous income of approximately ($4,000) or (27.8%) offset in part by an increase in customer service fees of approximately $2,000 or 10.5%.  The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of approximately $63,000, professional service expenses of approximately $54,000, data processing expenses of approximately $9,000 and occupancy expense of approximately $1,000 offset in part by a decrease in other operating expense of approximately $36,000. 

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2018 were $101.3 million, as compared to $94.1 million at June 30, 2018.  Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $11.3 million at December 31, 2018 or 11.2% of total assets as compared to approximately $10.9 million at June 30, 2018 or approximately 11.6% of total assets.

The Bank has four branch offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama, and one commercial finance office located in Birmingham, Alabama. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market on the OTC Pink Marketplace® under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole.  These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes.  The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

  December 31,  June 30,
  2018
  2018
      
      
ASSETS
     
        
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS$17,394  $4,208 
        
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 18,215   19,599 
      
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 301   429 
      
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses       
of $1,032 and $1,093, respectively 62,867   67,218 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 734   715 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 196   207 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,570   1,705 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$101,277  $94,081 
      
      
LIABILITIES
     
        
DEPOSITS$82,936  $77,014 
FHLB ADVANCES 5,000   6,000 
OTHER LIABILITIES 2,033   157 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES 89,969   83,171 
      
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:       
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share       
500,000 shares authorized, shares issued       
and outstanding-- none 0   0 
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,       
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15   15 
Additional paid-in capital 13,887   13,887 
Shares held in trust, 39,260 shares at cost,       
respectively (706)  (706)
Retained earnings 7,072   6,813 
Treasury stock, at cost,       
648,664 shares (8,825)  (8,825)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (135)  (274)
        
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 11,308   10,910 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$101,277  $94,081 
      

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Year-to-Date
  December 31,  December 31,
           
  2018
  2017  2018
 2017
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
           
INTEREST INCOME:
          
           
Interest and fees on loans$1,247 $1,120  $2,491$2,284 
Interest and dividends on securities 109  144   223 305 
Other interest income 47  12   70 18 
             
Total interest income 1,403  1,276   2,784 2,607 
             
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Interest on deposits 202  168   384 335 
Interest on borrowings 19  35   43 62 
Total interest expense 221  203   427 397 
Net interest income before provision            
for loan losses 1,182  1,073   2,357 2,210 
Provision for loan losses 0  11   0 581 
Net interest income after provision            
for loan losses 1,182  1,062   2,357 1,629 
             
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Fees and other non-interest income 28  26   58 49 
Miscellaneous income 11  15   20 32 
Total non-interest income 39  41   78 81 
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries and employee benefits 561  498   1,151 1,016 
Office building and equipment expenses 58  57   113 115 
Professional Services Expense 147  93   263 171 
Data Processing Expense 130  121   261 233 
Other operating expense 145  181   297 307 
Total non-interest expense 1,041  950   2,085 1,842 
             
Income (loss) before income taxes 180  153   350 (132)
             
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 47  713   91 606 
             
Net Income (Loss)$133 $(560) $259$(737)
             
LOSS PER SHARE:            
Basic$0.17 $(0.73) $0.34$(0.96)
Diluted$0.17 $(0.73) $0.34$(0.96)
             
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$--- $---  $---$--- 
           
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
Basic 766,826  766,826   766,826 766,826 
Diluted 766,826  766,826   766,826 766,826 
             

Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860


© GlobeNewswire 2019
