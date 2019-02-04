The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $133,000, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to a net loss of approximately $560,000, or ($0.73) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded an income tax expense of approximately $605,000 due to the tax law changes. For the six months ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded net income of approximately $259,000, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of approximately $737,000, of ($0.96) per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2017.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins improved during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2017. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $1.2 million as compared to approximately $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, an increase of approximately $109,000 or 10.2%. The improvement in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $127,000, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $18,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2018 the Company recorded no provision for loan and lease losses as compared to approximately $11,000 in the same period in 2017. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $120,000, or 11.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same quarter in 2017. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, total non-interest income decreased approximately $2,000 or (3.9%) while total non-interest expense increased approximately $91,000 or 9.6% as compared to the same three month period in 2017. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to a decrease in miscellaneous income of approximately ($4,000) or (27.8%) offset in part by an increase in customer service fees of approximately $2,000 or 10.5%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of approximately $63,000, professional service expenses of approximately $54,000, data processing expenses of approximately $9,000 and occupancy expense of approximately $1,000 offset in part by a decrease in other operating expense of approximately $36,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2018 were $101.3 million, as compared to $94.1 million at June 30, 2018. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $11.3 million at December 31, 2018 or 11.2% of total assets as compared to approximately $10.9 million at June 30, 2018 or approximately 11.6% of total assets.

The Bank has four branch offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama, and one commercial finance office located in Birmingham, Alabama. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market on the OTC Pink Marketplace® under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

December 31, June 30, 2018

2018

ASSETS

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 17,394 $ 4,208 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 18,215 19,599 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 301 429 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,032 and $1,093, respectively 62,867 67,218 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 734 715 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 196 207 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,570 1,705 TOTAL ASSETS $ 101,277 $ 94,081 LIABILITIES

DEPOSITS $ 82,936 $ 77,014 FHLB ADVANCES 5,000 6,000 OTHER LIABILITIES 2,033 157 TOTAL LIABILITIES 89,969 83,171 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding-- none 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,887 13,887 Shares held in trust, 39,260 shares at cost, respectively (706 ) (706 ) Retained earnings 7,072 6,813 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (135 ) (274 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 11,308 10,910 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 101,277 $ 94,081

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date December 31, December 31, 2018

2017 2018

2017

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 1,247 $ 1,120 $ 2,491 $ 2,284 Interest and dividends on securities 109 144 223 305 Other interest income 47 12 70 18 Total interest income 1,403 1,276 2,784 2,607 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 202 168 384 335 Interest on borrowings 19 35 43 62 Total interest expense 221 203 427 397 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,182 1,073 2,357 2,210 Provision for loan losses 0 11 0 581 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,182 1,062 2,357 1,629 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 28 26 58 49 Miscellaneous income 11 15 20 32 Total non-interest income 39 41 78 81 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 561 498 1,151 1,016 Office building and equipment expenses 58 57 113 115 Professional Services Expense 147 93 263 171 Data Processing Expense 130 121 261 233 Other operating expense 145 181 297 307 Total non-interest expense 1,041 950 2,085 1,842 Income (loss) before income taxes 180 153 350 (132 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 47 713 91 606 Net Income (Loss) $ 133 $ (560 ) $ 259 $ (737 ) LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.34 $ (0.96 ) Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.34 $ (0.96 ) DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 766,826 766,826 766,826 766,826 Diluted 766,826 766,826 766,826 766,826