Atlanta Gas Light : holds statewide drive-thru food drives June 12 to benefit local foodbanks

06/10/2020 | 10:05am EDT

ATLANTA, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Gas Light is inviting the public to join its efforts to help curb the escalation of food insecurity in communities due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is partnering with local agencies to collect food donations in 14 communities across the state. 

This is a drive-thru event and those taking part are asked to wear a face covering for their safety and the safety of the employee and foodbank volunteers. Atlanta Gas Light is also asking that donations be placed in the trunks of vehicles, where one of the volunteers will retrieve the food items.

Local foodbanks are requesting nonperishable food such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, pasta sauce and boxed meals. Donations of cereal, pasta, oatmeal and rice, as well as baby products and personal hygiene items, will also be accepted.

Drive-thru Donation Locations:

  • Atlanta Regional Business Center, 2505 Brannen Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30318 - noon – 3 p.m.
  • Peachtree Service Center, 111 Ingersoll Rand Drive Chamblee, GA 30341- 10 a.m.1 p.m.
  • Clayton Service Center, 508 GA-138, Riverdale, GA 30274 - 8 a.m.1 p.m.
  • Marietta, Nik's Place, 645 Whitlock Ave, Marietta, GA 30064 - 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Cumming Service Center, 1480 Oak Industrial Drive Cumming, GA 30041 - 10 a. m. – 1 p.m.
  • Conyers Service Center 350 Gees Mill Business Pkwy, Conyers, GA 30013 - 8 a.m.1 p.m.
  • Athens Service Center, 170 Paradise Blvd, Athens, GA 30607 - 10 a.m.1 p.m.
  • Augusta Service Center 2502 Landrum Court, Martinez, GA 30907 - 10 a.m.1 p.m.
  • Savannah Service Center, 1668 Chatham Parkway, Savannah, GA 31405 - 8:15 a.m. – noon
  • Macon Service Center, 5472 New Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210 - 8:15 – 10:15 a.m.
  • Carrollton, Villa Rica Publix, 2000 Mirror Lake Boulevard, Villa Rica, GA 30180 - 10 a.m.2 p.m.
  • Newnan, Hemrick's Grocery Store 10 Franklin Rd, Newnan, GA 30263 - 10 a.m.2 p.m.
  • Gwinnett Service Center, 1305 Lakes Parkway, Ste 129, Lawrenceville, GA 30043, 11 a.m.2 p.m.
  • Hall County Service Center, 4271 Mundy Mill Rd, Oakwood, GA 30566 - 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

About Atlanta Gas Light
Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service to more than 1.6 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.

About Southern Company Gas
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-gas-light-holds-statewide-drive-thru-food-drives-june-12-to-benefit-local-foodbanks-301073750.html

SOURCE Atlanta Gas Light


© PRNewswire 2020
