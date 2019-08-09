Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Georgia Power :, Georgia 811 team up for National 811 Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power and Georgia 811 have teamed up once again to raise awareness for National 811 Day on August 11 ("8-11"). Employees at Georgia Power's Customer Care Center received a surprise visit today from Digger Dog, Georgia 811's mascot, to help them become more familiar with digging notification requirements. In addition, technicians from the company's underground location team demonstrated the tools and techniques used as they actually located and marked live underground lines onsite at Georgia Power's Customer Care Center.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

"The safety of our employees and our communities is our top priority and having Georgia 811 and Digger Dog visit was a great reminder for our team of one way we can help our customers stay safe and prevent costly power outages from digging accidents," said Kevin Kastner, vice president of Customer Services. "This translates into our teammates being able to help customers understand the importance of contacting 811 to have underground power lines and other buried utilities marked before starting digging projects."

Georgia Power works every day with Georgia 811, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to preventing damage to underground utilities and promoting public safety, to ensure that projects are safe and comply with the "Georgia Dig Law." The law requires contact with Georgia 811 before mechanized digging to have buried power, communications, gas and water lines clearly marked, typically with flags, spray paint or both, to help prevent injuries, unintended service disruptions, repair costs and fines. In the first six months of 2019, Georgia Power has responded to approximately 440,000 requests for locating and marking of its underground power lines.

Georgia Power reminds customers of the importance of calling 811 or visiting Georgia811.com, to enter a location request at least two days before they dig. There is no charge for 811 location requests and contacting 811 is also recommended for smaller, manual jobs, such as planting trees, installing fences or mailboxes or other digging activity. Once the request is received, Georgia 811 notifies affected member utility companies, who send a professional technician to identify and mark underground lines.

A Public Safety Announcement (PSA), produced in partnership with Georgia 811, demonstrates how quick and easy it is to have underground lines identified. The PSA, available here for hi-resolution media download in 15- and 30-second versions, can also be viewed on Georgia Power's YouTube page.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-georgia-811-team-up-for-national-811-day-300899562.html

SOURCE Georgia Power


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
03:00pGEORGIA POWER : Georgia 811 team up for National 811 Day
PR
12:26pSOUTHERN : Alabama Power Service Organization supports school projects
PU
08/08SOUTHERN : Summer's not done; still time for energy savings
AQ
08/07GEORGIA POWER : 's Vogtle Unit 3 Moves Closer to Operation as Integrated Flush B..
PR
08/06SOUTHERN : Names Todd Warren Vice President and Chief Audit Executive
PU
07/31SOUTHERN : Georgia Power places 1st nuclear fuel order in 3 decades
AQ
07/31SOUTHERN : Quarterly Report
PU
07/31SOUTHERN : Current report filing
PU
07/31SOUTHERN : Beats Adjusted Profit Expectations
DJ
07/31SOUTHERN CO. : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group