Georgia Power : Honored by the Atlanta Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce recently presented Georgia Power with the association's special 2018 Corporate Ally of the Year Award for its economic growth and advancement of Atlanta's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. Georgia Power promotes equality and encourages a culture of excellence in which every customer and employee feels valued, respected and engaged.

"This honor is truly in recognition of Georgia Power's philosophy and commitment to diversity and inclusion, which empowers our employees to help our communities and all Georgians thrive," said Chris Cummiskey, executive vice president of External Affairs for Georgia Power. "At Georgia Power we understand the importance of having a workforce that reflects the communities we serve – communities that are unique across not only race, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, but also creativity, experience and educational backgrounds."

PRIDE Power, one of the company's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), was formed to foster an inclusive work environment where LGBT employees and their allies are empowered to be authentic, valued and respected. The members of this ERG have promoted and maintained a supportive work environment for all employees by conducting education forums, hosting programs featuring leaders who are members of the LGBT community, spotlighting achievements and providing growth for the LGBT community.

Georgia Power has nine ERGs developed to raise awareness within the company, ensure all employees are respected, and connect employees, customers and suppliers to Georgia Power's long-term business success is through these engaged employee groups. The diverse experiences, skills and backgrounds that employees bring to work is what makes Georgia Power successful.

Diversity and Inclusion

Georgia Power strives to implement diversity in everything from its suppliers to corporate outreach to attracting, hiring and retaining talent. The company supports and partners with dozens of organizations across the state to ensure we're building a better tomorrow for Georgia.

Our goal is to be a citizen wherever we serve our neighbors and businesses across the state. In doing so, it is important that we reflect our community's diverse range of culture and interests. We believe that a diverse workforce makes us better in every decision that we make, and in our interactions with our neighbors and customers.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-honored-by-the-atlanta-gay-and-lesbian-chamber-of-commerce-300719649.html

SOURCE Georgia Power