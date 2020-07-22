Georgia Power : Launches Interactive STEM-Based Educational Videos

ATLANTA, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For parents looking for new ways to help keep children learning while outside of the classroom this summer, Georgia Power's education team has created a series of interactive videos that allow students to discover science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through activities at home. The videos cover a variety of STEM energy topics with hands-on activities requiring only a few basic supplies, most of which can be found around the house.

"These videos are another way to engage students at home to explore STEM concepts," said Lisa Olens, Georgia Power Education Manager. "The activities are designed to help make it exciting and fun for students to learn about the transformation of energy by building a balloon rocket or learn about solar energy by making s'mores in a simple sun-powered oven. There are many other topics and we hope students, parents and educators will find these videos helpful as they look for fun educational activities that can be done from home."

To get started with these interactive activities and to learn more about Georgia Power's Learning Power program, visit www.learningpower.org.

Learning Power, Georgia Power's signature education program, is proud to partner with Georgia educators to electrify classrooms with lessons on energy and energy efficiency. Since its inception in 2011, Learning Power has engaged 790,000+ students across Georgia.

Georgia Power Education Coordinators – twenty instructors serving schools statewide – have long delivered hands-on, STEM-based energy and efficiency lessons to amplify classroom learning. Aligned with the Georgia Standards of Excellence in science and math, interactive labs and creative classroom activities support STEM learning and energy industry career exploration. The programs, lesson plans, and activities are provided at no cost to teachers or schools.

