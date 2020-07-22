Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/22 02:20:00 pm
56.025 USD   +2.10%
01:47pGEORGIA POWER : Launches Interactive STEM-Based Educational Videos
PR
07/20SOUTHERN COMPANY : announces quarterly dividend
PR
07/15SOUTHERN : Alabama Power Dividends Declared
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Georgia Power : Launches Interactive STEM-Based Educational Videos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For parents looking for new ways to help keep children learning while outside of the classroom this summer, Georgia Power's education team has created a series of interactive videos that allow students to discover science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through activities at home. The videos cover a variety of STEM energy topics with hands-on activities requiring only a few basic supplies, most of which can be found around the house.

"These videos are another way to engage students at home to explore STEM concepts," said Lisa Olens, Georgia Power Education Manager. "The activities are designed to help make it exciting and fun for students to learn about the transformation of energy by building a balloon rocket or learn about solar energy by making s'mores in a simple sun-powered oven. There are many other topics and we hope students, parents and educators will find these videos helpful as they look for fun educational activities that can be done from home."

To get started with these interactive activities and to learn more about Georgia Power's Learning Power program, visit www.learningpower.org.

Learning Power, Georgia Power's signature education program, is proud to partner with Georgia educators to electrify classrooms with lessons on energy and energy efficiency. Since its inception in 2011, Learning Power has engaged 790,000+ students across Georgia. 

Georgia Power Education Coordinators – twenty instructors serving schools statewide – have long delivered hands-on, STEM-based energy and efficiency lessons to amplify classroom learning. Aligned with the Georgia Standards of Excellence in science and math, interactive labs and creative classroom activities support STEM learning and energy industry career exploration. The programs, lesson plans, and activities are provided at no cost to teachers or schools.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-launches-interactive-stem-based-educational-videos-301098220.html

SOURCE Georgia Power


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
01:47pGEORGIA POWER : Launches Interactive STEM-Based Educational Videos
PR
07/20SOUTHERN COMPANY : announces quarterly dividend
PR
07/15SOUTHERN : Alabama Power Dividends Declared
PR
07/14SOUTHERN : Closed Vessel Testing complete for Vogtle Unit 3
PR
07/14GEORGIA POWER : encourages customers to sign up for special payment options duri..
PR
07/14SOUTHERN : Business customers rank three Southern Company Gas utilities as their..
PR
07/13SOUTHERN : Latest round of major tests completed on Vogtle Unit 3 containment ve..
PR
07/10GEORGIA POWER : offers energy-saving tips to help reduce impact of summer heat d..
PR
07/09SOUTHERN COMPANY : second-quarter earnings to be released July 30
PR
07/08GEORGIA POWER : offering special payment options for customers during COVID-19 p..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group