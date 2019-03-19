Log in
SOUTHERN COMPANY

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
My previous session
  Report  
Georgia Power, PulteHomes Add 4 Partners to Atlanta Smart Neighborhood

03/19/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

By Chris Wack

Georgia Power, an electric subsidiary of Southern, and PulteGroup on Tuesday disclosed four new project partners for their Atlanta Smart Neighborhood.

The two companies said that Delta, ecobee, LG Chem and Vivint are joining PulteGroup's Altus at the Quarter development, located in Atlanta's Upper West Side.

"In addition to the superior energy efficiency of each unit, the use of individual rooftop solar installations and in-home battery energy storage are yet another way our partnership with Georgia Power translates into lasting benefits for homeowners and the environment," said Will Cutler, Georgia division president for PulteGroup.

Delta Electronics is integrating a platform that will enable the LG Chem battery energy storage system by forecasting and scheduling operations to automate energy bill savings.

Ecobee smart thermostats will be installed in the development, using room sensors and built-in Amazon Alexa Voice Service.

LG Chem will be providing its LG Chem Energy Storage System, which will store electric energy for later consumption. The in-home battery energy storage system will give homeowners a source of backup power.

The homes will use Vivint's integrated smart home system with in-home consultation.

The Smart Neighborhood community will see its model grand opening in the summer of 2019.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. End-of-day quote.
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
PULTEGROUP 0.41% 26.77 Delayed Quote.2.62%
SOUTHERN COMPANY -1.31% 50.99 Delayed Quote.17.90%
VIVINT SOLAR INC 0.97% 5.17 Delayed Quote.34.65%
