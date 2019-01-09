Georgia Power : announces the New Teacher Assistance Grant recipients for the 2018-2019 academic year

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power today announced the names of 41 teachers from across the state that are recipients of the company's annual $1,000 New Teacher Assistance Grants. Since launching the program in 2004, the company has awarded a total of $487,000 in individual grants to more than 487 new teachers from communities across the state. The grants are funded by Georgia Power and provide the state's newest teachers with funds to purchase classroom supplies and help start their classroom careers.

"Georgia's future workforce is learning valuable knowledge in classrooms throughout the state every day, and Georgia Power is committed to assisting teachers along the way," said Joseph Lillyblad, education and workforce manager for Georgia Power. "Georgia Power's New Teacher Assistance Grant program provides educators with the resources needed to continue supporting the success of their students and new teaching career."

Nominations were submitted by Georgia public colleges and universities that have schools of education. To be eligible for a grant, candidates must be in the top 25 percent of their class, be a first-year teacher employed by a public school in Georgia and demonstrate a high aptitude for teaching.

The nominations are reviewed by a statewide selection committee with grants awarded beginning in November. Grant recipients include pre-K, elementary, middle and high school teachers who are encouraged to use the funds to purchase items such as books, educational CDs or DVDs, computers, projectors, or other supplies to enhance their classrooms.

New Teacher Assistance Grant recipients include:

Northwest Georgia

Amanda Kay , Woodstock ( Cherokee County School District)

, ( School District) Emily Black , Lawrenceville ( Gwinnett County Public Schools)

, ( Public Schools) Jacob Van Yush , Lawrenceville ( Gwinnett County Public Schools)

, ( Public Schools) Linda Potts Causey , Lilburn ( Gwinnett County Public Schools)

, ( Public Schools) Lucie Nguyen , Cumming ( Gwinnett County Public Schools)

, ( Public Schools) Gerardo Rodriquez Jr. , Marietta ( Cobb County School District)

, ( School District) Jessica Wise , Mableton ( Cobb County School District)

, ( School District) Jacquelyn Pressley , Rex ( Henry County School District)

, ( School District) Quanah Zachary Trevor Fields , Chatsworth ( Murray County Schools)

, ( Schools) Kateland Paige Saylor , Tunnel Hill ( Catoosa County Schools)

, ( Schools) Mildred Rabun , Newnan ( Coweta County Schools)

, ( Schools) Melissa Davis , Carrollton ( Carroll County Schools)

, ( Schools) James Michael Rutherford , Milton ( Forsyth County Schools)

Northeast Georgia

Brian Alfonso Heredia , Athens ( Clarke County School District)

, ( School District) Charlotte Downey , Gainesville ( Gainesville City Schools)

, ( City Schools) Chauntilena Butler, Augusta ( Richmond County School District)

( School District) Hunter Peace , Harlem ( Columbia County Schools)

, ( Schools) Marielba Mata , Evans ( Columbia County Schools)

, ( Schools) Trevor Duba , Suwanee ( Dawson County Schools)

, ( Schools) Zanquisha Monique Lodge, Wadley ( Jefferson County Schools)

Southwest Georgia

Amanda Lauren Cuff , Albany ( Dougherty County Schools)

, ( Schools) Ashley Denby , Cordele , ( Crisp County Schools)

, , ( Schools) Shaquille Levonte Zellner, Jackson ( Butts County Schools)

( Schools) Maxwell Elliott , Fayetteville ( Butts County Schools)

, ( Schools) Jacob David Chesser , Lowndes ( Lowndes County Schools)

, ( Schools) Lisa Burns , Hahira ( Lowndes County Schools)

, ( Schools) Carra Glenn , Columbus ( Muscogee County Schools)

, ( Schools) Jose Ruiz , Columbus ( Muscogee County Schools)

, ( Schools) Georgia Bradley Tucker , Barnesville ( Lamar County Schools)

, ( Schools) Terica T'Onni Hall, Columbus ( Quitman County Schools)

( Schools) Nathanael Taylor Westray , Warner Robins ( Bibb County Schools)

, ( Schools) Sharkethia Andria Johnson, Greenville ( Houston County Schools)

( Schools) Jordan Adicks , Gray ( Jones County Schools)

, ( Schools) Kooper Faith Grace , Thomaston ( Taylor County Schools)

Southeast Georgia

Ashlan Curl , Brunswick ( McIntosh County Schools)

, ( Schools) Emily Elaine Thompson , Savannah ( Effingham County Schools)

, ( Schools) Jacob Louis Baxter , Savannah (Savannah Chatham County Public Schools)

, (Savannah Chatham County Public Schools) Lindsey Marie Bussell , Pooler (Savannah Chatham County Public Schools)

, (Savannah Chatham County Public Schools) Jazmine Brown , Savannah (Savannah Chatham County Public Schools)

, (Savannah Chatham County Public Schools) Susannah Mize , Saint Simons Island ( Glynn County Schools)

, ( Schools) Michael David Mascolo , Statesboro ( Bulloch County Schools)

Georgia Power has been a partner with the state's public education system for more than 100 years – from supporting the work of groups such as Junior Achievement, to providing new teacher assistance grants, to hosting students at the company's generation facilities, Georgia Power works to help students achieve their full potential. For more information about how the company is helping advance education and build the highly skilled workforce of tomorrow, visit www.georgiapower.com/education.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-announces-the-new-teacher-assistance-grant-recipients-for-the-2018-2019-academic-year-300775656.html

SOURCE Georgia Power