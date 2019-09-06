Georgia Power : encourages customers to review their current rate plan during continued summer heat wave

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures across Georgia expected to climb above 90 degrees through the end of next week, Georgia Power is reminding customers to review their current rate plan and select the one that best fits their lifestyle. The company is committed to providing options and information that puts customers in control of their budget and power usage.

Choose the right plan for your budget and lifestyle

Georgia Power offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low.

Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans here and at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing, including:

Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. Electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers are some of the biggest energy users and, by using these appliances at different times, you can reduce your monthly energy bill.

– This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. Electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers are some of the biggest energy users and, by using these appliances at different times, you can reduce your monthly energy bill. FlatBill ® – This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months.

– This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months. Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) – A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.

– A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy. Nights & Weekends – If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually.

– If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually. PrePay – One of Georgia Power's newest rate plans, this option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

– One of Georgia Power's newest rate plans, this option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees. Residential Services – Georgia Power's basic rate plan is available to all residential customers. This plan has a monthly base charge and a rate that changes based on your monthly usage and the time of year.

