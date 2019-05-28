Georgia Power : expands smart home offerings for customers

ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power today announced it is adding to its smart home offerings by working with Vivint, a Georgia Power preferred provider, to bring customers the latest in-home security and automation solution. As one of Georgia Power's preferred providers, Vivint is exclusively offering Georgia Power's customers who sign up for Vivint's home security and automation system a $0 activation fee, free installation and a Vivint Element Thermostat. Georgia Power customers will also have access to exclusive offers on Vivint's integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and 24/7 customer support provided by Vivint.

"Georgia Power continues to invest and grow its smart home offerings, giving customers more product and service choices to conveniently managing their homes and energy usage," said Pedro Cherry, executive vice president of Customer Service and Operations for Georgia Power. "By offering a suite of smart solutions through preferred providers like Vivint, our customers can choose the solution that best fits their budget and lifestyle."

Vivint offers a variety of smart home technologies such as a Vivint Smart Home app, which combines smart home controls in one place, giving customers control of lights, locks, garage doors, thermostats and security systems from one spot. In addition, Vivint offers a smart hub, smart locks, burglary detection, garage door control, smoke alarm, outdoor and indoor cameras and doorbell cameras. To learn more about Vivint's home security and automation solutions and sign up, customers can call 1-877-261-2765 or visit www.georgiapower.com/vivint.

Georgia Power also offers a full suite of smart-home options, which includes easy access to products and services that can help make customers' homes more energy efficient and connected. The company brings together the most popular products, including the latest in smart thermostats and smart home products such as smart filters, lighting, door locks, light switches, vents, smoke alarms and doorbells, to a single convenient online portal on Georgia Power Marketplace.

Smart Homes Make Smart Neighborhoods

Georgia Power is also partnering with PulteGroup to develop Atlanta's first Smart Neighborhood to bring the latest smart home technology under one roof. Each technology-enhanced home in the Georgia Power Smart Neighborhood will be equipped with the latest energy technologies such as home automation featuring smart thermostats, smart locks and voice control, optimal insulation for maximum efficiency, advanced heating and cooling systems and LED lighting. The smart homes will be served by Georgia Power with power supplemented by individual rooftop solar installations and in-home battery energy storage.

This smart neighborhood will also help Georgia Power better understand the interactions between rooftop solar, in-home battery storage and the existing electric grid for energy efficient homes. Information from the HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters and other smart home technologies will help inform new products and services for Georgia Power customers. Construction is underway with the grand opening scheduled for this summer.

Georgia Power Resources Make Saving Money, Smart Energy Usage Easy

Whether you're building a new smart home, making improvements to an older home or simply looking for ways to save, Georgia Power also offers customers ways to save money and energy every day with convenient and valuable energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/Save. The site includes hundreds of easy energy tips, access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses, through programs such as the Residential HVAC Service Program and the Refrigerator Recycling Program. Additionally, step-by-step instructions for the do-it-yourselfer are easy to find on Georgia Power's YouTube Channel.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

