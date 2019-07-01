Log in
SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
Georgia Power : kicks off July 4th holiday with water safety tips

07/01/2019

ATLANTA, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Georgians prepare to celebrate the July 4th holiday this week, Georgia Power reminds boaters and swimmers to keep water safety in mind for the start of the July 4th holiday.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

Tips from Georgia Power to stay safe on the lake this week and all summer long:

  • Know the water. Be aware of any underwater hazards such as dams, rocks or debris moving on the surface or along the bottom of the water. Georgia Power provides lake levels and other current lake conditions online.
  • Dive safely. Do not enter the water from a height such as a tree, ledge or bridge. Dive only in clearly marked water for safe diving.
  • Swim safely. Avoid swimming alone and only swim in areas that are designated for swimming with buoys and ropes.
  • Wear a life jacket. Always make sure your jacket fits properly and the straps are secured before entering the boat.

For more information about Georgia Power's lakes, visit www.georgiapowerlakes.com. In addition to detailed information about all of Georgia Power's properties, including facilities and amenities, local attractions and water safety information, the site allows visitors to check current lake conditions, virtually explore camp sites and browse an interactive fish guide for each of the lakes.

Georgia Power provides recreational opportunities year-round for the public at more than 40 sites. The company owns and operates 15 lake properties across Georgia for power generation and resident recreation, making it easy to find a Georgia Power lake near you.

For additional water safety tips, visit Georgia Power's YouTube Channel.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-kicks-off-july-4th-holiday-with-water-safety-tips-300878732.html

SOURCE Georgia Power


© PRNewswire 2019
