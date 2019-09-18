Georgia Power : nationally recognized for excellence in employee health and well-being initiatives

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has been honored with a 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being Gold Award by the National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of more than 440 large U.S. employers. The company received the award for providing one of the best offerings of workforce health and employee well-being initiatives in the nation.

"Over the years, our emphasis on well-being has evolved from programs focused solely on physical health to ones that embrace a more total well-being approach for our employees, including mental, emotional and financial health," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO, Georgia Power. "We're committed to creating supportive environments where our employees can thrive, and this recognition is a testament to our efforts."

As one of only fifty U.S. employers recognized yesterday in San Diego by the National Business Group on Health at its 2019 conference, Georgia Power was praised for its strong commitment to holistic well-being, including offering mental and physical health, social connectedness and community involvement initiatives within company programs.

Winners at the event were honored in one of three categories: Platinum, for organizations that have recognized a connection between workforce well-being and key business outcomes, and implemented a strategy with demonstrated results across several dimensions of well-being; Gold for organizations with a strong commitment to holistic well-being and related metrics; and Silver, for organizations with emerging well-being strategies, often with a focus on physical health.

"Our annual awards recognize organizations that promote the overall well-being of their employees and families," said Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. "Georgia Power is among an elite group of employers who recognize the positive impact a culture inclusive of well-being can have on their employees' productivity and engagement. We congratulate them."



Georgia Power offers its employees comprehensive benefits plans as well as engaging tools and resources that can be used to live a healthy and more productive life. Using four key areas (Focus, Fuel, Move, Recover), the company educates its employees on physical, mental and emotional, financial, and social well-being by hosting on-site clinics; providing health screenings and fitness facilities; offering workspaces that encourage standing and social connections; inviting vendor partners to discuss sleep health, functional movement, telemedicine and teletherapy; and more.

Additionally, company leaders and employee well-being champions across the state, communicate, educate and engage employees while striving to maintain a safe and supportive workplace that is diverse, inclusive and caring.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit https://www.businessgrouphealth.org/.

