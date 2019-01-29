Georgia Power : offers safety tips as winter temperatures set in

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter weather arrives, Georgia Power encourages customers to keep safety in mind and offers safety tips about electrical fire prevention and tools for home safety.



Developing a schedule to conduct home checks of appliances and outlets is a simple way to catch potential fire hazards, and Georgia Power offers the following tips to review:

Keep space heaters away from furniture, curtains, sinks, tubs and water. Do not lay rugs or carpet over the cord. Do not use heaters if the cord is frayed or broken, and do not use an extension cord. Turn off heaters before leaving home or going to bed.

Never use generators indoors. They can produce a dangerous gas called carbon monoxide that you cannot see or smell. Be sure to follow manufacturers instructions carefully.

Do not place appliance cords where they will come in contact with the stove or other heated surfaces. Do not hang appliance cords over countertops, where they might be accidentally pulled down.

Worn or frayed appliance cords can cause fires, electric shock and even electrocution. Inspect cords regularly to assess wear and replace cords as needed.

Only use surge protectors with internal circuit breakers. These units will trip the breaker if the power strip is overloaded and shorted to prevent overheating.

Prevent overloading equipment and circuits. It can cause insulation to burn, create sparks and leave exposed wires.

Prevent oil and dirt buildup on electrical appliances which can cause electrical equipment to overheat and short-circuit.

Know where the nearest fire extinguishers are and how to use them. Only Class C extinguishers are safe to use on energized electrical equipment.

Tools you can use

To keep your family informed of fire safety tips and prevention, Georgia Power offers a variety of tools and resources for customers to stay safe and informed, including:

GeorgiaPower.com: Housed within the website, Georgia Power has safety tips for homes and businesses for a variety of issues. Find fire safety information HERE.

Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower: Connect with Georgia Power on Facebook for current information and safety tips.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter: Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

About Georgia Power

