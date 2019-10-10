Georgia Power : receives Chairman's Circle Corporate Responsibility Award from 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power was honored Saturday night with the 2019 Chairman's Circle Corporate Responsibility Award for its commitment in making a difference in the Atlanta community by the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. (the 100).

The Chairman's Circle Corporate Responsibility Award recognizes organizations that have made a significant contribution to the wellbeing of communities and youth in Atlanta. The honor, which was presented during the organization's 100 Honors Gala in Atlanta, was given to Georgia Power for the company's long-time support of the 100 and commitment to improving communities across Atlanta and the state.

"Georgia Power and the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. have been working together for more than 20 years to make an impact on our communities and our youth. Our partnership has elevated education and robotics," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO, Georgia Power. "The 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.'s commitment to the well-being of communities and youth across Atlanta speaks to Georgia Power's mission to be a citizen wherever we serve and desire to build a better tomorrow for all Georgians. Receiving the Chairman's Circle Corporate Responsibility Award is truly a recognition of our partnership."

During the decade's long partnership, Georgia Power and the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. have worked together to mentor kids enrolled in the 100's programs and strengthen educational initiatives and increase awareness in careers of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education to youth across Atlanta. Georgia Power employees also donate to the 100 through the Club of Hearts, a Georgia non-profit organization and the company's employee giving campaign. These efforts are helping to secure a better future for children and create lasting prosperity for Georgia businesses, academia and citizens.

"For years, he Georgia Power company and its employees have provided unwavering support for our students and programs, helping to change countless lives in Atlanta's communities. We are fortunate and grateful to have Georgia Power as a partner in our effort to create opportunities for Atlanta's youth," said Kevin Gooch, Chairman of the Board, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

To learn more about Georgia Power's commitment to the community, including company's annual citizenship, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Community.

