Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/29 04:10:00 pm
57.37 USD   -1.19%
06:43aSOUTHERN : 1Q20 Presentation
PU
06:42aSOUTHERN CO. : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:38aSOUTHERN : 1Q20 Earnings Package
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern : 1Q20 Earnings Package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 06:38am EDT

Southern Company

1st Quarter 2020 Earnings

Contents

Press Release

Page 1

Financial Highlights

Page 4

Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Page 6

EPS Earnings Analysis

Page 8

Consolidated Earnings

Page 10

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

Page 11

Financial Overview

Page 12

News

Media Contact: Southern Company Media Relations 404-506-5333 or 1-866-506-5333www.southerncompany.com

Investor Relations Contact: Scott Gammill 404-506-0901 sagammil@southernco.com

April 30, 2020

Southern Company reports first-quarter 2020 earnings

ATLANTA - Southern Company today reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $868 million, or 82 cents per share, compared with $2.08 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Excluding the items described in the "Net Income - Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $825 million, or 78 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2020, compared with $730 million, or 70 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2020

2019

Net Income - As Reported

$868

$2,084

Less:

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

38

2,499

Tax Impact

(16)

(1,189)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(3)

(4)

Tax Impact

1

1

Wholesale Gas Services

31

63

Tax Impact

(8)

(16)

Net Income - Excluding Items

$825

$730

Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions)

1,057

1,038

Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items

$0.78

$0.70

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers for the first quarter 2020 were positively influenced by constructive regulatory actions completed at the company's state-regulated utilities in 2019, partially offset by mild weather.

"Southern Company's strong start to 2020 will be beneficial as we look to overcome sales impacts from the coronavirus," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "Our top priority remains keeping employees healthy and safe, even as our subsidiaries continue to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for customers. To date, our operational performance during this challenging time has been exceptional, and we have not experienced - nor do we anticipate - any significant supply chain disruptions for our utilities or construction efforts."

"Critical infrastructure businesses like ours never take a day off," added Fanning. "We continue to serve customers safely, employing new work practices that help safeguard both our employees and our communities from COVID-19."

First quarter 2020 operating revenues were $5.02 billion, compared with $5.41 billion for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 7.3 percent. This decrease was primarily due to lower fuel costs.

Southern Company's first quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http:// investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning the anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Southern Company cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the potential effects of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, including extended disruptions to supply chains and capital markets, further reduced labor availability and productivity, and a prolonged reduction in economic activity, which could have a variety

of adverse impacts, including a prolonged reduction in the demand for energy, the impairment of goodwill or other long-lived assets, or further impairment of the ability to develop, construct, and operate facilities, including, but not limited to, the construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4; available sources and costs of natural gas and other fuels; the ability to complete necessary or desirable pipeline expansion or infrastructure projects, limits on pipeline capacity, and operational interruptions to natural gas distribution and transmission activities; transmission constraints; the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects, including Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which includes components based on new technology that only within the last few years began initial operation in the global nuclear industry at this scale, and including changes in labor costs, availability and productivity, challenges with management of contractors or vendors, subcontractor performance, adverse weather conditions, shortages, delays, increased costs, or inconsistent quality of equipment, materials, and labor, contractor or supplier delay, delays due to judicial or regulatory action, nonperformance under construction, operating, or other agreements, operational readiness, including specialized operator training and required site safety programs, engineering or design problems, design and other licensing-based compliance matters, including, for nuclear units, the timely submittal by Southern Nuclear of the Inspections, Tests, Analyses, and Acceptance Criteria documentation for each unit and the related reviews and approvals by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") necessary to support NRC authorization to load fuel, challenges with start-up activities, including major equipment failure, system integration or regional transmission upgrades, and/or operational performance; the ability to overcome or mitigate the current challenges at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, including, but not limited to, those related to COVID-19, that could impact the cost and schedule for the project; under certain specified circumstances, a decision by holders of more than 10% of the ownership interests of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 not to proceed with construction and the ability of other Vogtle owners to tender a portion of their ownership interests to Georgia Power following certain construction cost increases; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses (including satisfaction of NRC requirements), to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; performance of counterparties under ongoing renewable energy partnerships and development agreements; the ability to successfully operate the electric utilities' generating, transmission, and distribution facilities and Southern Company Gas' natural gas distribution and storage facilities and the successful performance of necessary corporate functions; the inherent risks involved in operating and constructing nuclear generating facilities; the inherent risks involved in transporting and storing natural gas; the ability of counterparties of Southern Company and its subsidiaries to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the direct or indirect effect on the Southern Company system's business resulting from cyber intrusion or physical attack and the threat of physical attacks; interest rate fluctuations and financial market conditions and the results of financing efforts; access to capital markets and other financing sources; changes in Southern Company's and any of its subsidiaries' credit ratings; catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, droughts, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; the direct or indirect effects on the Southern Company system's business resulting from incidents affecting the U.S. electric grid, natural gas pipeline infrastructure, or operation of generating or storage resources; and impairments of goodwill or long-lived assets. Southern Company and its subsidiaries expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forwardlooking information.

###

Page 4

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)

Three Months Ended March

Net Income-As Reported (See Notes)

2020

2019

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

642

$

565

Southern Power

75

56

Southern Company Gas

275

270

Total

992

891

Parent Company and Other

(124)

1,193

Net Income-As Reported

$

868

$

2,084

Basic Earnings Per Share1

$

0.82

$

2.01

Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,057

1,038

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,056

1,040

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March

Net Income-Excluding Items (See Notes)

2020

2019

Net Income-As Reported

$

868

$

2,084

Less:

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

38

2,499

Tax Impact

(16)

(1,189)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3

(3)

(4)

Tax Impact

1

1

Wholesale Gas Services4

31

63

Tax Impact

(8)

(16)

Net Income-Excluding Items

$

825

$

730

Basic Earnings Per Share-Excluding Items

$

0.78

$

0.70

-See Notes on the following page.

Page 5

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

Notes

  1. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than $0.02 and is not material.
  2. Acquisition and disposition impacts included in earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax gain ($23 million after-tax) on the sale of Plant Mankato and for the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily include a preliminary $2.5 billion pre-tax gain ($1.3 billion after tax) on the sale of Gulf Power Company.
  3. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities in 2024. The additional pre-tax period and closure costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total up to $27 million for the remainder of 2020, $15 million to $17 million annually in 2021 through 2023, and $5 million in 2024.
  4. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

Page 6

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Three Months Ended March

2020

2019

Change

Earnings Per Share-

As Reported1 (See Notes)

$

0.82

$

2.01

$

(1.19)

Significant Factors:

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

0.07

Southern Power

0.02

Southern Company Gas

-

Parent Company and Other

(1.27)

Increase in Shares

(0.01)

Total-As Reported

$

(1.19)

Three Months Ended March

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2020

2019

Change

Earnings Per Share-

Excluding Items (See Notes)

$

0.78

$

0.70

$

0.08

Total-As Reported

$

(1.19)

Less:

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

(1.24)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3

-

Wholesale Gas Services4

(0.03)

Total-Excluding Items

$

0.08

- See Notes on the following page.

Page 7

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes

  1. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than $0.02 and is not material.
  2. Acquisition and disposition impacts included in earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax gain ($23 million after-tax) on the sale of Plant Mankato and for the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily include a preliminary $2.5 billion pre-tax gain ($1.3 billion after tax) on the sale of Gulf Power Company.
  3. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities in 2024. The additional pre-tax period and closure costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total up to $27 million for the remainder of 2020, $15 million to $17 million annually in 2021 through 2023, and $5 million in 2024.
  4. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

Page 8

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis

Three Months Ended

Description

March

2020 vs. 2019

Retail Sales

$0.01

Retail Revenue Impacts

0.10

Weather

(0.02)

Other Operating Revenues

(0.01)

Non-Fuel O&M

0.01

Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other

(0.07)

Income Taxes

0.05

Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$0.07

Southern Power

-

Southern Company Gas

0.03

Parent and Other

(0.01)

Increase in Shares

(0.01)

Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

$0.08

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts1

(1.24)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

-

Wholesale Gas Services3

(0.03)

Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

$(1.19)

- See Notes on the following page.

Page 9

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis

Three Months Ended March 2020 vs. March 2019

Notes

  1. Acquisition and disposition impacts included in earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax gain ($23 million after-tax) on the sale of Plant Mankato and for the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily include a preliminary $2.5 billion pre-tax gain ($1.3 billion after tax) on the sale of Gulf Power Company.
  2. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities in 2024. The additional pre-tax period and closure costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total up to $27 million for the remainder of 2020, $15 million to $17 million annually in 2021 through 2023, and $5 million in 2024.
  3. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

Page 10

Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended March

Income Account-

2020

2019

Change

Retail Electric Revenues-

Fuel

$

677

$

804

$

(127)

Non-Fuel

2,401

2,280

121

Wholesale Electric Revenues

418

499

(81)

Other Electric Revenues

151

168

(17)

Natural Gas Revenues

1,249

1,474

(225)

Other Revenues

122

187

(65)

Total Revenues

5,018

5,412

(394)

Fuel and Purchased Power

817

1,020

(203)

Cost of Natural Gas

439

686

(247)

Cost of Other Sales

55

118

(63)

Non-Fuel O & M

1,296

1,314

(18)

Depreciation and Amortization

857

751

106

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

330

329

1

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net

(39)

(2,497)

2,458

Total Operating Expenses

3,755

1,721

2,034

Operating Income

1,263

3,691

(2,428)

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

34

32

2

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

42

48

(6)

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

456

430

26

Other Income (Expense), net

103

78

25

Income Taxes

145

1,360

(1,215)

Net Income

841

2,059

(1,218)

Less:

Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

4

4

-

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(31)

(29)

(2)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN

$

868

$

2,084

$

(1,216)

COMPANY

Notes

- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Page 11

Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)

Three Months Ended March

Weather

2020

2019

Change

Adjusted

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-

Change

Total Sales

44,263

45,167

(2.0)%

Total Retail Sales-

34,045

34,365

(0.9)%

0.1 %

Residential

10,866

10,902

(0.3)%

3.1 %

Commercial

10,939

10,986

(0.4)%

(0.7)%

Industrial

12,066

12,289

(1.8)%

(1.8)%

Other

174

188

(7.6)%

(7.3)%

Total Wholesale Sales

10,218

10,802

(5.4)%

N/A

(In Thousands of Customers)

Period Ended March

Regulated Utility Customers-

2020

2019

Change

Total Utility Customers-

8,578

8,510

0.8%

Total Traditional Electric

4,280

4,234

1.1%

Southern Company Gas

4,298

4,276

0.5%

Page 12

Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended

March

2020

2019

% Change

Southern Company1, 2 -

Operating Revenues

$

5,018

$

5,412

(7.3)%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

986

3,419

(71.2)%

Net Income Available to Common

868

2,084

(58.3)%

Alabama Power -

Operating Revenues

$

1,351

$

1,408

(4.0)%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

368

283

30.0 %

Net Income Available to Common

280

217

29.0 %

Georgia Power -

Operating Revenues

$

1,825

$

1,833

(0.4)%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

347

392

(11.5)%

Net Income Available to Common

331

311

6.4 %

Mississippi Power -

Operating Revenues

$

277

$

287

(3.5)%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

38

44

(13.6)%

Net Income Available to Common

32

37

(13.5)%

Southern Power2 -

Operating Revenues

$

375

$

443

(15.3)%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

51

18

183.3 %

Net Income Available to Common

75

56

33.9 %

Southern Company Gas -

Operating Revenues

$

1,249

$

1,474

(15.3)%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

354

347

2.0 %

Net Income Available to Common

275

270

1.9 %

Notes

- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented.

  1. Earnings comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by the preliminary gain associated with the sale of Gulf Power Company on January 1, 2019.
  2. Earnings and revenue comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by Southern Power Company's dispositions of Plant Nacogdoches on June 13, 2019 and Plant Mankato on January 17, 2020.

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 10:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
06:43aSOUTHERN : 1Q20 Presentation
PU
06:42aSOUTHERN CO. : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:38aSOUTHERN : 1Q20 Earnings Package
PU
06:31aSOUTHERN COMPANY : reports first-quarter 2020 earnings
PR
06:07aSOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
04/28GEORGIA POWER : prepared for possible severe weather Wednesday as COVID-19 pande..
PR
04/28GEORGIA POWER : Launches Learning Power Mobile App
PR
04/27SOUTHERN COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
04/22GEORGIA POWER : prepared for Thursday severe weather as COVID-19 pandemic contin..
PR
04/22GEORGIA POWER : encourages customers to celebrate Earth Day at home during COVID..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 021 M
EBIT 2020 5 526 M
Net income 2020 3 250 M
Debt 2020 49 506 M
Yield 2020 4,43%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,00x
EV / Sales2021 4,97x
Capitalization 60 583 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 61,50  $
Last Close Price 57,37  $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Berry Head-Research & Development
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.94%60 583
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.90%115 084
ENEL S.P.A.-13.04%69 187
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.01%65 947
IBERDROLA4.92%65 241
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.02%63 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group