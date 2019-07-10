Log in
Southern : Alabama Power Dividends Declared

07/10/2019 | 11:16am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share


Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, payable October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.  

http://alabamanewscenter.com     

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-dividends-declared-300882672.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company


© PRNewswire 2019
