Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern : Alabama Power Dividends Declared

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:19pm EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)


4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share


Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, payable October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2020.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers at a total retail price that has been below the national average for decades. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-dividends-declared-301094141.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
12:19pSOUTHERN : Alabama Power Dividends Declared
PR
07/14SOUTHERN : Closed Vessel Testing complete for Vogtle Unit 3
PR
07/14GEORGIA POWER : encourages customers to sign up for special payment options duri..
PR
07/14SOUTHERN : Business customers rank three Southern Company Gas utilities as their..
PR
07/13SOUTHERN : Latest round of major tests completed on Vogtle Unit 3 containment ve..
PR
07/10GEORGIA POWER : offers energy-saving tips to help reduce impact of summer heat d..
PR
07/09SOUTHERN COMPANY : second-quarter earnings to be released July 30
PR
07/08GEORGIA POWER : offering special payment options for customers during COVID-19 p..
PR
07/03SOUTHERN : Atlanta Gas Light offers energy assistance resources for Georgians st..
AQ
06/29SOUTHERN : Nicor Gas President Melvin D. Williams to retire after more than 30 y..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group