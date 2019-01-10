Log in
SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Southern : Alabama Power Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Power Restoration Efforts in Alabama After Severe Weather, Tornadoes, and a Derecho Wind Event

01/10/2019 | 12:34pm EST

Alabama Power Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Power Restoration Efforts in Alabama After Severe Weather, Tornadoes, and a Derecho Wind Event

This news release is from the Edison Electric Institute.

PALM BEACH, FL (January 10, 2019) - The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today presented Alabama Power with the association's 'Emergency Recovery Award' for its outstanding power restoration efforts after severe weather and tornadoes in March 2018 and a derecho wind event in June 2018.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Alabama Power received the award during EEI's Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

An EF-3 tornado struck Alabama on March 19, with a damage path of 34.29 miles, and resulted in 31,071 service outages in Alabama Power's territory. Due to their tireless work, Alabama Power's crews restored service within two and a half days of the storm, dedicating 70,600 man-hours to the recovery.

The June 28 derecho wind event featured complex thunderstorms that resulted in wind damage along a track nearly 400 miles long, resulting in 230,038 service outages in Alabama Power Company's territory. Due to their tireless work, Alabama Power's crews restored service to 100 percent of customers three days after the storm, dedicating 86,016 man-hours to the recovery.

'The dedication of Alabama Power's crews to restore service throughout Alabama after severe weather, tornadoes, and a derecho wind event illustrates our industry's commitment to customers,' said EEI President Tom Kuhn. 'Alabama Power's crews worked tirelessly in hazardous conditions to quickly and safely restore power. They are truly deserving of these awards.'

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for 220 million Americans and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 17:33:08 UTC
