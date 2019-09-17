Southern : Alabama Power Foundation awards Good Roots grants

Alabama Power Foundation awards Good Roots grants

Grants support beautification projects across the state

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded 39 Good Roots grants to recipients across Alabama.

In partnership with the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Alabama Urban Forestry Association, the foundation provides Good Roots grants of up to $1,000 each to help cities, counties, schools, towns and nonprofit organizations plant trees. Good Roots helps beautify and strengthen communities with tree-planting projects that benefit the environment and support recreation and economic development efforts.

'Alabama Power has a longstanding history of encouraging environmental stewardship and implementing programs that deliver positive results,' said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power's vice president of Environmental Affairs. 'The Good Roots grant program is an important step to foster diverse projects across our state that improve the lives of those we are privileged to serve.'

Communities and organizations receiving this year's Good Roots grants are: