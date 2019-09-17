Log in
Southern : Alabama Power Foundation awards Good Roots grants

0
09/17/2019 | 11:47am EDT
Alabama Power Foundation awards Good Roots grants

Grants support beautification projects across the state

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded 39 Good Roots grants to recipients across Alabama.

In partnership with the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Alabama Urban Forestry Association, the foundation provides Good Roots grants of up to $1,000 each to help cities, counties, schools, towns and nonprofit organizations plant trees. Good Roots helps beautify and strengthen communities with tree-planting projects that benefit the environment and support recreation and economic development efforts.

'Alabama Power has a longstanding history of encouraging environmental stewardship and implementing programs that deliver positive results,' said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power's vice president of Environmental Affairs. 'The Good Roots grant program is an important step to foster diverse projects across our state that improve the lives of those we are privileged to serve.'

Communities and organizations receiving this year's Good Roots grants are:

  • Aldridge Gardens.

  • Alexander City Tree Board.

  • Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

  • Bevill State Community College - Fayette Campus.

  • Bevill State Community College - Hamilton Campus.

  • Bevill State Community College - Pickens County Educational Center.

  • City of Attalla.

  • City of Bayou La Batre.

  • City of Brewton.

  • City of Eufaula.

  • City of Jasper.

  • City of Oxford.

  • City of Monroeville.

  • Cordova High School.

  • Creative Montessori.

  • Dadeville Beautification Board.

  • Friends of Downtown Jasper.

  • Gadsden State Community College.

  • Headland High School.

  • Jacksonville State University.

  • Keep Mobile Beautiful Inc.

  • King's Home.

  • Lakeland Community Hospital Inc.

  • Pride of Atmore.

  • Russell County Historical Commission.

  • Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement Inc.

  • The Protestant Episcopal Church in the Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast Inc.

  • Town of Altoona.

  • Town of Carrollton.

  • Town of Dauphin Island.

  • Town of Fulton.

  • Town of Hayden.

  • Town of Hodges.

  • Town of Locust Fork.

  • Town of Vredenburgh.

  • Walker County Arts Alliance Inc.

  • Walker County Coalition for the Homeless.

  • White Plains High School.

  • Youth Advocate Programs Inc.

    To date, the foundation has awarded more than $600,000 in Good Roots grants, benefiting hundreds of cities, counties, towns and nonprofit organizations.

    Good Roots is one of several grant programs funded by the Alabama Power Foundation. To learn more about Good Roots, as well as other Alabama Power Foundation and Alabama Power community programs, please visit www.powerofgood.com.

    Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits with non-ratepayer dollars through more than 20,000 grant and scholarship awards.

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 15:46:07 UTC
