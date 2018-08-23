Southern : Alabama Power introduces Smart Lakes to enhance lake user experience

Company relaunching popular Shorelines app with more features

For those celebrating Labor Day on the lake, Alabama Power has launched an updated version of its free Shorelines app, now called Smart Lakes. It offers new and advanced interactive features designed to enhance the lake experience.

'The new, Smart Lakes app will be even more useful to those enjoying our lakes,' said Herbie Johnson, Alabama Power Hydro general manager.

In addition to lake-specific data about water levels and generation schedules, the Smart Lakes app provides a one-stop source for even more information about your favorite lake. With the new app, users can now:

Find the best fishing spots, restaurants and marinas via an improved map

View weather forecasts localized to your favorite lake, including predicted high and low temperatures

Report invasive plants

Request a lakeshore permit

Control their lake home's smart thermostat from their smart phone, so they can set it before they arrive and save energy while they're away

Get the latest news about what's happening on Alabama Power's lakes and rivers

The app also has an augmented reality feature for those with newer smart phones to use on the lakes. It ties in to your phone camera to direct you to nearby marinas, restaurants, fishing areas and more.

The Smart Lakes app can be downloaded in Apple and Android stores, and current users are encouraged to update their version to unlock the new features.

'These are valuable tools for people who live on or visit the lakes,' said Thomas St. John with Alabama Power Shoreline Management. 'The first Shorelines app was a big leap forward in providing information people wanted. The updated Smart Lakes app is designed to be a personal lake guide, offering more information and interactive features to help people make the most of their time on the water.'

Smart Lakes is the latest innovation from Alabama Power, designed to serve the evolving needs of customers, lake goers and lake property owners.

'Just as homes are becoming smarter, so are the recreational activities we enjoy,' said Libby Romano, Alabama Power Digital Strategy and Engagement manager. 'By offering more features and tools, people can now connect to the lake in ways they haven't been able to before.'

In addition to the Smart Lakes app, Alabama Power customers and lake users can continue to connect online at www.apcshorelines .com . The mobile-friendly website contains a wealth of information about Alabama Power lakes and recreation sites, the award-winning Renew Our Rivers cleanup campaign, shoreline management efforts and permitting. It also features an interactive blog. Customers and lake users can also connect to APC Shorelines via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Alabama Power manages 11 reservoirs, 14 hydroelectric dams, 3,500 miles of shoreline and nearly 120,000 acres of land on the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Black Warrior rivers. Lake users and property owners should always be alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take the necessary steps to protect their property.