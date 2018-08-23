Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southern : Alabama Power introduces Smart Lakes to enhance lake user experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

Company relaunching popular Shorelines app with more features

For those celebrating Labor Day on the lake, Alabama Power has launched an updated version of its free Shorelines app, now called Smart Lakes. It offers new and advanced interactive features designed to enhance the lake experience.

'The new, Smart Lakes app will be even more useful to those enjoying our lakes,' said Herbie Johnson, Alabama Power Hydro general manager.

In addition to lake-specific data about water levels and generation schedules, the Smart Lakes app provides a one-stop source for even more information about your favorite lake. With the new app, users can now:

  • Find the best fishing spots, restaurants and marinas via an improved map

  • View weather forecasts localized to your favorite lake, including predicted high and low temperatures

  • Report invasive plants

  • Request a lakeshore permit

  • Control their lake home's smart thermostat from their smart phone, so they can set it before they arrive and save energy while they're away

  • Get the latest news about what's happening on Alabama Power's lakes and rivers

The app also has an augmented reality feature for those with newer smart phones to use on the lakes. It ties in to your phone camera to direct you to nearby marinas, restaurants, fishing areas and more.

The Smart Lakes app can be downloaded in Apple and Android stores, and current users are encouraged to update their version to unlock the new features.

'These are valuable tools for people who live on or visit the lakes,' said Thomas St. John with Alabama Power Shoreline Management. 'The first Shorelines app was a big leap forward in providing information people wanted. The updated Smart Lakes app is designed to be a personal lake guide, offering more information and interactive features to help people make the most of their time on the water.'

Smart Lakes is the latest innovation from Alabama Power, designed to serve the evolving needs of customers, lake goers and lake property owners.

'Just as homes are becoming smarter, so are the recreational activities we enjoy,' said Libby Romano, Alabama Power Digital Strategy and Engagement manager. 'By offering more features and tools, people can now connect to the lake in ways they haven't been able to before.'

In addition to the Smart Lakes app, Alabama Power customers and lake users can continue to connect online at www.apcshorelines.com. The mobile-friendly website contains a wealth of information about Alabama Power lakes and recreation sites, the award-winning Renew Our Rivers cleanup campaign, shoreline management efforts and permitting. It also features an interactive blog. Customers and lake users can also connect to APC Shorelines via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Alabama Power manages 11 reservoirs, 14 hydroelectric dams, 3,500 miles of shoreline and nearly 120,000 acres of land on the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Black Warrior rivers. Lake users and property owners should always be alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take the necessary steps to protect their property.

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 19:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
09:32pSOUTHERN : Alabama Power introduces Smart Lakes to enhance lake user experience
PU
08/22SOUTHERN : Gulf Power-supported grants engage 9,000 Walton, Okaloosa county stud..
PU
08/22SOUTHERN : Alliance for Clean Energy Issues Statement on Plant Vogtle Nuclear Ex..
AQ
08/21SOUTHERN : "Cyber Threats to Our Nation's Critical Infrastructure."
AQ
08/20SOUTHERN : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/20SOUTHERN : Hudson and Peoples named to new executive roles
AQ
08/17SOUTHERN : Hudson and Peoples named to new executive roles
PU
08/17SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS : names new executive roles
PR
08/17SOUTHERN COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16SOUTHERN : Volunteers set to clean Neely Henry Lake Aug. 25
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Virginia regulator declines calls to reconsider water permits for pipelines 
08/21Will JEA Force The Shutdown Of Plant Vogtle Nuclear Construction? 
08/20Virginia governor urged to freeze permits for two major gas pipelines 
08/19MARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : July Update 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 717 M
EBIT 2018 5 329 M
Net income 2018 2 690 M
Debt 2018 43 550 M
Yield 2018 5,25%
P/E ratio 2018 17,14
P/E ratio 2019 15,09
EV / Sales 2018 3,97x
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
Capitalization 46 650 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,1 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.35%46 650
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.36%57 900
IBERDROLA0.43%47 664
DOMINION ENERGY-11.65%46 823
EXELON CORPORATION11.88%42 587
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-2.61%35 319
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.