Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southern : Alabama Power's Renew Our Rivers named Water Conservationist of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:42pm EDT
Alabama Power's Renew Our Rivers named Water Conservationist of the Year

Alabama Power's Renew Our Rivers campaign has earned one of the state's most prestigious environmental conservation awards.　

The Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) honored Renew Our Rivers Aug. 9 as the Water Conservationist of the Year during the group's annual Governor's Conservation Achievement Awards ceremony.　

For more than 40 years, AWF has presented the awards to people and organizations that work to conserve the state's wildlife and other natural resources.　

The Water Conservationist of the Year award recognizes work in water resources conservation. Efforts focused on protection and improvement of water quality are especially important.　

Renew Our Rivers began in the spring of 2000 with one Alabama Power employee's vision to clean a stretch of the Coosa River near the company's generating plant in Gadsden. Since then, more than 117,000 volunteers have joined the effort and collected more than 15.5 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways across the Southeast.　

'I experienced the positive impact of the Renew Our Rivers program firsthand during my time as executive director of the Freshwater Land Trust,' said Wendy Jackson, executive vice president of the Washington, D.C.-based Land Trust Alliance.　

Jackson nominated Renew Our Rivers for the award. 'This program truly benefits the rivers while inspiring people and communities to care. I understand the prestigious nature of the conservationist award, and I believe Renew Our Rivers exemplifies great dedication to conservation.'　

More than 30 cleanups are taking place in 2019, the program's 20th year.　

'Renew Our Rivers, now celebrating 20 years, has become known nationally as a conservation leader in waterway cleanup,' said Thomas A. Harris, president of Alabama Black Belt Adventures. Harris also nominated Renew Our Rivers for the award. 'The natural instinct to conserve and preserve water resources spurred this initiative and grew each year with the help of neighboring community partners, volunteers and organizations.'　

In 2018 alone, 4,000 volunteers removed more than 268,000 pounds of trash from Alabama lakes, rivers and shorelines.　

'The commitment to Renew Our Rivers continues to grow,' said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president of environmental affairs. 'We couldn't do this without the wonderful partnerships we have made along the way. The campaign's continued success is a testament to our partners and their passion for protecting our state's precious natural resources.'　

In addition to the Water Conservationist of the Year award, recent Alabama Power retiree Steve Krotzer was honored as the Fisheries Conservationist of the Year. Krotzer worked 37 years with Alabama Power, collaborating on numerous projects with state and federal biologists. This included work on assessing fish communities; discovering the most viable population of the threatened trispot darter; and assisting with data collection and water quality improvements for the Tulotoma snail, which contributed to the first federal 'downlisting' of an aquatic snail, from endangered to the less-dire, threatened category. He also worked as the principal biologist on a landmark project to restore flows to a bypassed section of the Coosa River downstream of Weiss Lake.　

'Steve's fisheries career spans nearly 40 years. In that time, he has made significant contributions to the conservation, research and education of Alabama's fisheries resources,' said Jason Carlee, Alabama Power Environmental Affairs supervisor. Carlee nominated Krotzer for the award. 'In addition to his tremendous contributions to fisheries research and conservation throughout Alabama, Steve has served as a mentor for numerous other biologists and naturalists.'　

For a list of all the honorees and more details about the ceremony, visit https://www.alabamawildlife.org/governors-conservation-achievement-awards/.

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 17:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
01:42pSOUTHERN : Alabama Power's Renew Our Rivers named Water Conservationist of the Y..
PU
08/12SOUTHERN : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
08/12SOUTHERN COMPANY : announces equity units offering
PR
08/09GEORGIA POWER : Georgia 811 team up for National 811 Day
PR
08/09SOUTHERN : Alabama Power Service Organization supports school projects
PU
08/08SOUTHERN : Summer's not done; still time for energy savings
AQ
08/07GEORGIA POWER : 's Vogtle Unit 3 Moves Closer to Operation as Integrated Flush B..
PR
08/06SOUTHERN : Names Todd Warren Vice President and Chief Audit Executive
PU
07/31SOUTHERN : Georgia Power places 1st nuclear fuel order in 3 decades
AQ
07/31SOUTHERN : Current report filing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 171 M
EBIT 2019 5 369 M
Net income 2019 4 211 M
Debt 2019 44 733 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,78x
EV / Sales2020 4,79x
Capitalization 61 321 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 55,79  $
Last Close Price 58,68  $
Spread / Highest target 0,55%
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY33.63%61 332
NEXTERA ENERGY INC23.94%103 213
ENEL SPA19.67%69 201
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.71%65 210
IBERDROLA26.73%63 506
DOMINION ENERGY INC.4.03%59 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group