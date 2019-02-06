Log in
Southern : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

02/06/2019 | 05:55pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Wilson Anthony L

SOUTHERN CO [ SO ]

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power

2/12/2018

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

2/14/2018

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

30 IVAN ALLEN JR. BLVD., NW

(Street)

ATLANTA, GA 30308

(City) (State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(1)

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Southern Company Common Stock

2/12/2018

A

M

1677

$0.00

(2)

13013

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Shares acquired upon vesting of first 1/3 of performance restricted stock units granted on February 13, 2017. The Compensation and Management Succession Committee certified performance on February 12, 2018. Includes 73 accrued dividend equivalent units.

(2)

Amendment filed to correct the shares of common stock beneficially owned on February 12, 2018. The 1,677 shares of common stock acquired were inadvertently deducted from rather than added to the total number beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Wilson Anthony L

30 IVAN ALLEN JR. BLVD., NW ATLANTA, GA 30308

Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power

Signatures /s/ Marcia R. DeMar, Attorney-in-Fact for Anthony L. Wilson

2/6/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:54:04 UTC
