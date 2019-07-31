Log in
SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
07/31 07:05:11 am
55.625 USD   +0.61%
Southern : Beats Adjusted Profit Expectations

07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Southern Co. (SO) swung to a profit in the second quarter but revenue fell.

The utility reported a profit of $899 million, or 86 cents a share, up from a loss of $154 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

After adjustments, Southern reported earnings of 80 cents a share, 7 cents more than expectations, according to FactSet.

Total revenue dropped 9% from the year earlier to $5.1 billion. Analysts expected $5.15 billion in revenue.

The company's sale of its former Gulf Power unit and other assets resulted in lower revenue and affected other parts of the company's business, Southern said Wednesday.

Southern reported residential sales, as measured by kilowatt hours, fell 9% in the quarter. Commercial sales were 7% lower while industrial sales fell 5%.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 061 M
EBIT 2019 5 477 M
Net income 2019 3 822 M
Debt 2019 44 553 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,63x
EV / Sales2020 4,60x
Capitalization 57 518 M
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 55,58  $
Last Close Price 55,29  $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY25.89%57 518
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.46%101 273
ENEL23.12%70 706
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.67%63 915
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.00%60 217
IBERDROLA21.40%60 010
