Southern : Beats Adjusted Profit Expectations

By Micah Maidenberg



Southern Co. (SO) swung to a profit in the second quarter but revenue fell.

The utility reported a profit of $899 million, or 86 cents a share, up from a loss of $154 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

After adjustments, Southern reported earnings of 80 cents a share, 7 cents more than expectations, according to FactSet.

Total revenue dropped 9% from the year earlier to $5.1 billion. Analysts expected $5.15 billion in revenue.

The company's sale of its former Gulf Power unit and other assets resulted in lower revenue and affected other parts of the company's business, Southern said Wednesday.

Southern reported residential sales, as measured by kilowatt hours, fell 9% in the quarter. Commercial sales were 7% lower while industrial sales fell 5%.

