Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southern Company Gas : provides ways for customers to protect themselves during Utility Scam Awareness Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 01:17pm EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We hold ourselves accountable to the customers and communities we serve first and foremost. That's why Southern Company Gas is joining more than 130 U.S. and Canadian electric, water and natural gas utilities to protect customers against potential scams.

Southern Company Gas (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company)

The Utilities United Against Scams consortium has designated Nov. 17-23 as Utility Scam Awareness Week. The weeklong campaign is designed to expose the tactics scammers use to steal money from customers and provide advice on how they can protect themselves. 

Although there are several scam tactics, one of the most common involves unsolicited phone calls to customers by an individual who falsely claims to be a company representative. The scammer warns that the utility will disconnect the customer's natural gas service if a payment is not made within a short timeframe.

Other common tactics Utilities United Against Scams warns against:

  • Door Knocking Imposter – Door-to-door imposters pose as utility workers to gain entry or access into unsuspecting victims' homes.
  • Overpayment Tactic – Scammers call claiming you have overpaid your utility bill and you need to provide personal bank account information or a credit card number to facilitate a refund.
  • Power Restoration Charge – Scammers call offering to restore power more quickly for a fee in the aftermath of severe weather that may have caused widespread power outages.
  • Vacate Your Home – Scammers claim there is a need to replace metering or other equipment and you must leave your home for 72 hours.
  • Facebook Charity Scam – Social media posts are telling customers that a charity will pay for their utility bills if the customer first makes a partial payment by money transfer. This new scam is still under investigation by authorities, and it is unclear if the scammers are seeking money, personally identifiable information, or both.

Customers who suspect or experience fraud or feel threatened during contact with an individual posing as a company representative, should contact local authorities, and then the customer care center phone number listed on their local utility bill.

Follow Southern Company Gas on social media @SouthernCoGas and join in the conversation #StopScams.

About Southern Company Gas
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-gas-provides-ways-for-customers-to-protect-themselves-during-utility-scam-awareness-week-300961193.html

SOURCE Southern Company Gas


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
01:17pSOUTHERN COMPANY GAS : provides ways for customers to protect themselves during ..
PR
11/15SOUTHERN COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/14GEORGIA POWER : provides ways for customers to protect themselves on National Ut..
PR
11/13GEORGIA POWER : ranked #1 in Segment by J.D. Power for Business Customer Satisfa..
PR
11/12GEORGIA POWER : presents fourth annual Preston Arkwright Award for service
PR
11/06Utilities Up On Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11/06RWE Gets Power Supply Contract From Georgia Power
DJ
10/30SOUTHERN : Volunteers set to clean Lake Martin Nov. 1-2
PU
10/30SOUTHERN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/30SOUTHERN : 3Q19 Earnings Package
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group