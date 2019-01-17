Southern Company : announces quarterly dividend

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable March 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of February 19, 2019. This marks 285 consecutive quarters – dating back to 1948 – that Southern Company will have paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is nationally recognized as a leading energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2017. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers in 11 states across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are building the future of energy by developing the full portfolio of energy resources. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc and designated as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes magazine. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

