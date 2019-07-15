Log in
Southern Company : announces quarterly dividend

07/15/2019 | 03:29pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2019. Every quarter for more than 70 years Southern Company has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-announces-quarterly-dividend-300885019.html

SOURCE Southern Company


© PRNewswire 2019
