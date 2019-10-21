Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southern Company : announces quarterly dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable December 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2019. Every quarter for more than 70 years Southern Company has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-announces-quarterly-dividend-300942339.html

SOURCE Southern Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
04:26pSOUTHERN COMPANY : announces quarterly dividend
PR
10/18SOUTHERN : Volunteers to clean R.L. Harris Reservoir Oct. 22-24
PU
10/17SOUTHERN COMPANY : 's 2019 proxy statement recognized as the nation's best
PR
10/16SOUTHERN COMPANY : Selected as Finalist for Corporate Social Responsibility Awar..
PR
10/16SOUTHERN : Alabama power dividends declared
PU
10/16POWERSECURE : Launches a State-of-the-Art Microgrid in Research Triangle Park
PR
10/16SOUTHERN : Techstars, Alabama Power and state leaders join forces on EnergyTech ..
PU
10/16TECHSTARS : Partners With Alabama Business And State Leaders To Bring EnergyTech..
PR
10/10GEORGIA POWER : receives Chairman's Circle Corporate Responsibility Award from 1..
PR
10/10GEORGIA POWER : places focus on literacy during Georgia Pre-K Week
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group