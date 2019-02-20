|
Southern Company : reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings
02/20/2019 | 06:16am EST
ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter 2018 earnings of $278 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with earnings of $496 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Southern Company also reported full-year 2018 earnings of $2.23 billion, or $2.18 per share, compared with earnings of $842 million, or 84 cents per share, in 2017.
Excluding the items described in the "Net Income – Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $256 million, or 25 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $509 million, or 51 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full-year 2018, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.13 billion, or $3.07 per share, compared with earnings of $3.02 billion, or $3.02 per share, in 2017.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended December
Year-to-Date December
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Income - As Reported
$278
$496
$2,226
$842
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
(6)
211
1,102
3,366
Tax Impact
(94)
(25)
(376)
(975)
Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 3
-
-
-
33
Tax Impact
-
-
-
(13)
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts
58
16
(35)
35
Tax Impact
(11)
10
294
12
Wholesale Gas Services
41
105
(42)
57
Tax Impact
(14)
(20)
4
-
Litigation Settlement
-
-
(24)
-
Tax Impact
-
-
6
-
Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:
Equity Return Related to Kemper IGCC
Schedule Extension
-
-
-
(47)
Tax Impact
-
-
-
(9)
Adoption of Tax Reform
4
(284)
(27)
(284)
Net Income – Excluding Items
$256
$509
$3,128
$3,017
Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)
1,034
1,007
1,020
1,000
Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items
$0.25
$0.51
$3.07
$3.02
NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the
earnings package.
Earnings drivers for the full year 2018 were positively influenced by effects of constructive regulatory outcomes and weather at the state-regulated utilities. These impacts were partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization, interest expense and share issuances.
"2018 was a banner year for Southern Company, as we continued to see outstanding operational execution throughout the franchise," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "All of our state-regulated electric and gas companies delivered strong performance. We experienced solid customer growth, and we delivered significant benefits to customers resulting from tax reform while maintaining credit metrics across our businesses. We also saw excellent progress with the construction of the new nuclear units at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, achieving our year-end construction targets."
Fourth quarter 2018 operating revenues were $5.34 billion, compared with $5.63 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 5.2 percent. Operating revenues for the full year 2018 were $23.50 billion, compared with $23.03 billion in 2017, an increase of 2.0 percent.
Southern Company's fourth quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including its earnings guidance for 2019, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12
months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of Jan. 1, 2019. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
407
$
(191)
$
2,117
$
(193)
Southern Power
(48)
795
187
1,071
Southern Company Gas
78
(60)
372
243
Total
437
544
2,676
1,121
Parent Company and Other
(159)
(48)
(450)
(279)
Net Income–As Reported
$
278
$
496
$
2,226
$
842
Basic Earnings Per Share1
$
0.27
$
0.49
$
2.18
$
0.84
Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,034
1,007
1,020
1,000
End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,034
1,008
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Income–As Reported
$
278
$
496
$
2,226
$
842
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
(6)
211
1,102
3,366
Tax Impact
(94)
(25)
(376)
(975)
Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 33
—
—
—
33
Tax Impact
—
—
—
(13)
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts4
58
16
(35)
35
Tax Impact
(11)
10
294
12
Wholesale Gas Services5
41
105
(42)
57
Tax Impact
(14)
(20)
4
—
Litigation Settlement6
—
—
(24)
—
Tax Impact
—
—
6
—
Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:
Equity Return Related to Kemper IGCC
Schedule Extension7
—
—
—
(47)
Tax Impact
—
—
—
(9)
Adoption of Tax Reform8
4
(284)
(27)
(284)
Net Income–Excluding Items
$
256
$
509
$
3,128
$
3,017
Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items
$
0.25
$
0.51
$
3.07
$
3.02
-See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
Notes
(1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than 1 cent and is not material.
(2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include charges and associated legal expenses related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC). Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a state income tax valuation allowance recorded in the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 related to a net operating loss carryforward associated with the Kemper IGCC. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. These items significantly impacted the presentation of earnings and earnings per share. Additional pre-tax closure costs, including mine reclamation, of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power's Kemper IGCC may occur through 2020. Mississippi Power is also currently evaluating its options regarding the final disposition of the carbon dioxide pipeline and is in discussions with the Department of Energy regarding property closeout and disposition, for which the related costs could be material. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain.
(3) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a $32.5 million write-down ($20 million after tax) of Gulf Power's ownership of Plant Scherer Unit 3 as a result of its 2017 retail rate case settlement.
(4) Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) in connection with the finalization of the gain and loss calculations for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax, which includes $10 million related to reapportioning state income taxes as a result of the dispositions). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $291 million pre-tax gain ($51 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas; (ii) a $42 million (pre tax and after tax) goodwill impairment charge associated with the sale of Pivotal Home Solutions; (iii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after tax) impairment charge associated with Southern Power's disposition of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iv) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs related to the acquisition of Southern Company Gas and the dispositions of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2019 including a preliminary gain of $2.5 billion pre tax ($1.3 billion after tax) in connection with the sale of Gulf Power, as well as impacts related to Southern Power's announced sale of Plant Mankato. Further costs are also expected to continue to occur in connection with the integration of Southern Company Gas; however, the amount and duration of such expenditures is uncertain.
(5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include the Wholesale Gas Services business of Southern Company Gas. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(6) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Further proceeds are not expected.
(7) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) equity as a result of extending the Kemper IGCC construction schedule beyond November 30, 2016, as assumed when Southern Company issued its 2017 guidance. As a result, Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's 2017 performance. AFUDC equity ceased in connection with the project's suspension in June 2017.
(8) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include net tax impacts as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation, which was signed into law in December 2017. During 2018, Southern Company obtained and analyzed additional information that was not initially available or reported as provisional amounts at December 31, 2017. Additional adjustments are not expected. Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's performance.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Earnings Per Share–
As Reported1 (See Notes)
$
0.27
$
0.49
$
(0.22)
$
2.18
$
0.84
$
1.34
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
0.59
$
2.31
Southern Power
(0.84)
(0.88)
Southern Company Gas
0.14
0.13
Parent Company and Other
(0.10)
(0.18)
Increase in Shares
(0.01)
(0.04)
Total–As Reported
$
(0.22)
$
1.34
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Earnings Per Share–
Excluding Items (See Notes)
$
0.25
$
0.51
$
(0.26)
$
3.07
$
3.02
$
0.05
Total–As Reported
$
(0.22)
$
1.34
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
(0.29)
(1.62)
Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 33
—
(0.02)
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration
Impacts4
0.02
0.21
Wholesale Gas Services5
(0.05)
(0.09)
Litigation Settlement6
—
(0.02)
Adoption of Tax Reform7
0.28
0.25
Total–Excluding Items
$
(0.26)
$
0.05
- See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Notes
(1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than 1 cent and is not material.
(2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include charges and associated legal expenses related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC). Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a state income tax valuation allowance recorded in the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 related to a net operating loss carryforward associated with the Kemper IGCC. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. These items significantly impacted the presentation of earnings and earnings per share. Additional pre-tax closure costs, including mine reclamation, of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power's Kemper IGCC may occur through 2020. Mississippi Power is also currently evaluating its options regarding the final disposition of the carbon dioxide pipeline and is in discussions with the Department of Energy regarding property closeout and disposition, for which the related costs could be material. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain.
Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) equity as a result of extending the Kemper IGCC construction schedule beyond November 30, 2016, as assumed when Southern Company issued its 2017 guidance. As a result, Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's 2017 performance. AFUDC equity ceased in connection with the project's suspension in June 2017.
(3) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a $32.5 million write-down ($20 million after tax) of Gulf Power's ownership of Plant Scherer Unit 3 as a result of its 2017 retail rate case settlement.
(4) Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) in connection with the finalization of the gain and loss calculations for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax, which includes $10 million related to reapportioning state income taxes as a result of the dispositions). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $291 million pre-tax gain ($51 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas; (ii) a $42 million (pre tax and after tax) goodwill impairment charge associated with the sale of Pivotal Home Solutions; (iii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after tax) impairment charge associated with Southern Power's disposition of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iv) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs related to the acquisition of Southern Company Gas and the dispositions of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2019 including a preliminary gain of $2.5 billion pre tax ($1.3 billion after tax) in connection with the sale of Gulf Power, as well as impacts related to Southern Power's announced sale of Plant Mankato. Further costs are also expected to continue to occur in connection with the integration of Southern Company Gas; however, the amount and duration of such expenditures is uncertain.
(5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include the Wholesale Gas Services business of Southern Company Gas. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(6) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Further proceeds are not expected.
(7) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include net tax impacts as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation, which was signed into law in December 2017. During 2018, Southern Company obtained and analyzed additional information that was not initially available or reported as provisional amounts at December 31, 2017. Additional adjustments are not expected. Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's performance.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Description
Three Months Ended
December
2018 vs. 2017
Year-to-Date
December
2018 vs. 2017
Retail Sales
$0.01
$0.05
Retail Revenue Impacts, Excluding Tax Reform Changes
(0.10)
(0.08)
Weather
—
0.18
Other Operating Revenues
—
(0.01)
Purchased Power Capacity Expense
—
0.01
Non-Fuel O&M
0.01
0.02
Depreciation and Amortization
(0.01)
(0.07)
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
—
(0.02)
Gain on Dispositions, Net
(0.02)
(0.02)
Interest Expense
0.01
(0.02)
Other Income and Deductions
—
0.01
Impacts of Tax Reform (Ongoing Basis), Net of Amounts
to be Returned to Customers
(0.04)
0.15
Income Taxes, Excluding Tax Reform
—
(0.04)
Dividends on Preferred and Preference Stock
—
0.02
Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$(0.14)
$0.18
Southern Power
(0.03)
0.02
Southern Company Gas
(0.01)
0.04
Parent and Other
(0.07)
(0.13)
Increase in Shares
(0.01)
(0.06)
Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)
$(0.26)
$0.05
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1
0.29
1.62
Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 32
—
0.02
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts3
(0.02)
(0.21)
Wholesale Gas Services4
0.05
0.09
Litigation Settlement5
—
0.02
Adoption of Tax Reform6
(0.28)
(0.25)
Total Change in EPS (As Reported)
$(0.22)
$1.34
- See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 2018 vs. December 2017
Notes
(1) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include charges and associated legal expenses related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC). Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a state income tax valuation allowance recorded in the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 related to a net operating loss carryforward associated with the Kemper IGCC. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. These items significantly impacted the presentation of earnings and earnings per share. Additional pre-tax closure costs, including mine reclamation, of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power's Kemper IGCC may occur through 2020. Mississippi Power is also currently evaluating its options regarding the final disposition of the carbon dioxide pipeline and is in discussions with the Department of Energy regarding property closeout and disposition, for which the related costs could be material. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain.
Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) equity as a result of extending the Kemper IGCC construction schedule beyond November 30, 2016, as assumed when Southern Company issued its 2017 guidance. As a result, Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's 2017 performance. AFUDC equity ceased in connection with the project's suspension in June 2017.
(2) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a $32.5 million write-down ($20 million after tax) of Gulf Power's ownership of Plant Scherer Unit 3 as a result of its 2017 retail rate case settlement.
(3) Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) in connection with the finalization of the gain and loss calculations for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax, which includes $10 million related to reapportioning state income taxes as a result of the dispositions). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $291 million pre-tax gain ($51 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas; (ii) a $42 million (pre tax and after tax) goodwill impairment charge associated with the sale of Pivotal Home Solutions; (iii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after tax) impairment charge associated with Southern Power's disposition of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iv) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs related to the acquisition of Southern Company Gas and the dispositions of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2019 including a preliminary gain of $2.5 billion pre tax ($1.3 billion after tax) in connection with the sale of Gulf Power, as well as impacts related to Southern Power's announced sale of Plant Mankato. Further costs are also expected to continue to occur in connection with the integration of Southern Company Gas; however, the amount and duration of such expenditures is uncertain.
(4) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include the Wholesale Gas Services business of Southern Company Gas. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(5) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Further proceeds are not expected.
(6) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include net tax impacts as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation, which was signed into law in December 2017. During 2018, Southern Company obtained and analyzed additional information that was not initially available or reported as provisional amounts at December 31, 2017. Additional adjustments are not expected. Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's performance.
Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Income Account-
Retail Electric Revenues-
Fuel
$
1,012
$
966
$
46
$
4,283
$
4,095
$
188
Non-Fuel
2,297
2,578
(281)
10,939
11,235
(296)
Wholesale Electric Revenues
579
559
20
2,516
2,426
90
Other Electric Revenues
166
171
(5)
664
681
(17)
Natural Gas Revenues
1,048
1,045
3
3,854
3,791
63
Other Revenues
235
310
(75)
1,239
803
436
Total Revenues
5,337
5,629
(292)
23,495
23,031
464
Fuel and Purchased Power
1,334
1,245
89
5,608
5,263
345
Cost of Natural Gas
486
515
(29)
1,539
1,601
(62)
Cost of Other Sales
118
220
(102)
806
513
293
Non-Fuel O & M
1,672
1,640
32
5,889
5,739
150
Depreciation and Amortization
793
774
19
3,131
3,010
121
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
325
309
16
1,315
1,250
65
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
(8)
207
(215)
1,097
3,362
(2,265)
Impairment Charges
13
—
13
210
—
210
Gain on Dispositions, net
26
(20)
46
(291)
(40)
(251)
Total Operating Expenses
4,759
4,890
(131)
19,304
20,698
(1,394)
Operating Income
578
739
(161)
4,191
2,333
1,858
Allowance for Equity Funds Used During
Construction
39
27
12
138
160
(22)
Earnings from Equity Method Investments
40
6
34
148
106
42
Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized
456
446
10
1,842
1,694
148
Other Income (Expense), net
(81)
(1)
(80)
114
163
(49)
Income Taxes
(149)
(175)
26
449
142
307
Net Income
269
500
(231)
2,300
926
1,374
Less:
Dividends on Preferred and Preference Stock
of Subsidiaries
4
6
(2)
16
38
(22)
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling
Interests
(13)
(2)
(11)
58
46
12
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SOUTHERN COMPANY
$
278
$
496
$
(218)
$
2,226
$
842
$
1,384
Notes
- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
Southern Company
Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers
(In Millions of KWHs)
Three Months Ended December
Year-to-Date December
As Reported
2018
2017
Change
Weather
Adjusted
Change
2018
2017
Change
Weather
Adjusted
Change
Kilowatt-Hour Sales-
Total Sales
49,539
49,915
(0.8)
%
212,144
205,541
3.2
%
Total Retail Sales-
37,973
37,705
0.7
%
0.3
%
162,182
156,507
3.6
%
0.9
%
Residential
12,475
12,034
3.7
%
2.2
%
54,590
50,536
8.0
%
1.2
%
Commercial
12,346
12,333
0.1
%
0.3
%
53,451
52,340
2.1
%
0.5
%
Industrial
12,949
13,130
(1.4)
%
(1.4)
%
53,341
52,785
1.1
%
1.1
%
Other
203
208
(3.1)
%
(3.2)
%
800
846
(5.5)
%
(5.7)
%
Total Wholesale Sales
11,566
12,210
(5.3)
%
N/A
49,962
49,034
1.9
%
N/A
(In Thousands of Customers)
Period Ended December
2018
2017
Change
Regulated Utility Customers-
Total Utility Customers1-
8,933
9,263
(3.6)
%
Total Traditional Electric
4,685
4,640
1.0
%
Southern Company Gas1
4,248
4,623
(8.1)
%
Notes
(1) Includes total customers of approximately 407,000 at December 31, 2017 related to Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, and Florida City Gas,
which were sold in July 2018.
Southern Company
Financial Overview
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Southern Company1 –
Operating Revenues
$
5,337
$
5,629
(5.2)
%
$
23,495
$
23,031
2.0
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
120
325
(63.1)
%
2,749
1,068
157.4
%
Net Income Available to Common
278
496
(44.0)
%
2,226
842
164.4
%
Alabama Power –
Operating Revenues
$
1,316
$
1,433
(8.2)
%
$
6,032
$
6,039
(0.1)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
96
198
(51.5)
%
1,236
1,434
(13.8)
%
Net Income Available to Common
73
119
(38.7)
%
930
848
9.7
%
Georgia Power –
Operating Revenues
$
1,818
$
1,884
(3.5)
%
$
8,420
$
8,310
1.3
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
175
352
(50.3)
%
1,007
2,258
(55.4)
%
Net Income Available to Common
173
227
(23.8)
%
793
1,414
(43.9)
%
Gulf Power –
Operating Revenues
$
359
$
372
(3.5)
%
$
1,465
$
1,516
(3.4)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
(6)
30
(120.0)
%
140
229
(38.9)
%
Net Income Available to Common
13
19
(31.6)
%
160
135
18.5
%
Mississippi Power –
Operating Revenues
$
308
$
271
13.7
%
$
1,265
$
1,187
6.6
%
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes
24
(202)
N/M
134
(3,120)
N/M
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common
149
(556)
N/M
235
(2,590)
N/M
Southern Power1 –
Operating Revenues
$
506
$
478
5.9
%
$
2,205
$
2,075
6.3
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
(14)
(17)
N/M
82
178
(53.9)
%
Net Income Available to Common
(48)
795
N/M
187
1,071
(82.5)
%
Southern Company Gas1 –
Operating Revenues
$
1,048
$
1,079
(2.9)
%
$
3,909
$
3,920
(0.3)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
67
74
(9.5)
%
836
610
37.0
%
Net Income Available to Common
78
(60)
N/M
372
243
53.1
%
N/M - not meaningful
Notes
- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented.
(1) Financial comparisons to the prior year were impacted by (i) Southern Company Gas' disposition of: (a) Pivotal Home Solutions on June 4, 2018, (b) Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas on July 1, 2018, and (c) Florida City Gas on July 29, 2018; (ii) the disposition of Southern Power Company's ownership interest in Plants Oleander and Stanton on December 4, 2018; and (iii) Southern Power Company's sale of (a) a 33% equity interest in a limited partnership indirectly owning substantially all of its solar facilities on May 22, 2018 and (b) a noncontrolling interest in its subsidiary owning eight operating wind facilities on December 11, 2018.
