Southern Company : reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings 0 02/20/2019 | 06:16am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter 2018 earnings of $278 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with earnings of $496 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Southern Company also reported full-year 2018 earnings of $2.23 billion, or $2.18 per share, compared with earnings of $842 million, or 84 cents per share, in 2017. Excluding the items described in the "Net Income – Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $256 million, or 25 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $509 million, or 51 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full-year 2018, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.13 billion, or $3.07 per share, compared with earnings of $3.02 billion, or $3.02 per share, in 2017. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date December Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions) 2018 2017

2018 2017 Net Income - As Reported $278 $496

$2,226 $842 Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction (6) 211

1,102 3,366 Tax Impact (94) (25)

(376) (975) Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 3 - -

- 33 Tax Impact - -

- (13) Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts 58 16

(35) 35 Tax Impact (11) 10

294 12 Wholesale Gas Services 41 105

(42) 57 Tax Impact (14) (20)

4 - Litigation Settlement - -

(24) - Tax Impact - -

6 - Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:









Equity Return Related to Kemper IGCC Schedule Extension - -

- (47) Tax Impact - -

- (9) Adoption of Tax Reform 4 (284)

(27) (284) Net Income – Excluding Items $256 $509

$3,128 $3,017 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions) 1,034 1,007

1,020 1,000 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items $0.25 $0.51

$3.07 $3.02











NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the

earnings package. Earnings drivers for the full year 2018 were positively influenced by effects of constructive regulatory outcomes and weather at the state-regulated utilities. These impacts were partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization, interest expense and share issuances. "2018 was a banner year for Southern Company, as we continued to see outstanding operational execution throughout the franchise," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "All of our state-regulated electric and gas companies delivered strong performance. We experienced solid customer growth, and we delivered significant benefits to customers resulting from tax reform while maintaining credit metrics across our businesses. We also saw excellent progress with the construction of the new nuclear units at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, achieving our year-end construction targets." Fourth quarter 2018 operating revenues were $5.34 billion, compared with $5.63 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 5.2 percent. Operating revenues for the full year 2018 were $23.50 billion, compared with $23.03 billion in 2017, an increase of 2.0 percent. Southern Company's fourth quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including its earnings guidance for 2019, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com. Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12

months. About Southern Company Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of Jan. 1, 2019. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com. Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)





















Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date December Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2018

2017

2018

2017

















Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$ 407



$ (191)



$ 2,117



$ (193)

Southern Power

(48)



795



187



1,071

Southern Company Gas

78



(60)



372



243

Total

437



544



2,676



1,121

Parent Company and Other

(159)



(48)



(450)



(279)

Net Income–As Reported

$ 278



$ 496



$ 2,226



$ 842



















Basic Earnings Per Share1

$ 0.27



$ 0.49



$ 2.18



$ 0.84



















Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,034



1,007



1,020



1,000

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)









1,034



1,008



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date December Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2018

2017

2018

2017

















Net Income–As Reported

$ 278



$ 496



$ 2,226



$ 842

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(6)



211



1,102



3,366

Tax Impact

(94)



(25)



(376)



(975)

Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 33

—



—



—



33

Tax Impact

—



—



—



(13)

Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts4

58



16



(35)



35

Tax Impact

(11)



10



294



12

Wholesale Gas Services5

41



105



(42)



57

Tax Impact

(14)



(20)



4



—

Litigation Settlement6

—



—



(24)



—

Tax Impact

—



—



6



—

Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:















Equity Return Related to Kemper IGCC Schedule Extension7

—



—



—



(47)

Tax Impact

—



—



—



(9)

Adoption of Tax Reform8

4



(284)



(27)



(284)

Net Income–Excluding Items

$ 256



$ 509



$ 3,128



$ 3,017



















Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$ 0.25



$ 0.51



$ 3.07



$ 3.02



















-See Notes on the following page. Southern Company Financial Highlights

Notes















(1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than 1 cent and is not material. (2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include charges and associated legal expenses related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC). Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a state income tax valuation allowance recorded in the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 related to a net operating loss carryforward associated with the Kemper IGCC. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. These items significantly impacted the presentation of earnings and earnings per share. Additional pre-tax closure costs, including mine reclamation, of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power's Kemper IGCC may occur through 2020. Mississippi Power is also currently evaluating its options regarding the final disposition of the carbon dioxide pipeline and is in discussions with the Department of Energy regarding property closeout and disposition, for which the related costs could be material. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain. (3) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a $32.5 million write-down ($20 million after tax) of Gulf Power's ownership of Plant Scherer Unit 3 as a result of its 2017 retail rate case settlement. (4) Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) in connection with the finalization of the gain and loss calculations for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax, which includes $10 million related to reapportioning state income taxes as a result of the dispositions). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $291 million pre-tax gain ($51 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas; (ii) a $42 million (pre tax and after tax) goodwill impairment charge associated with the sale of Pivotal Home Solutions; (iii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after tax) impairment charge associated with Southern Power's disposition of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iv) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs related to the acquisition of Southern Company Gas and the dispositions of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2019 including a preliminary gain of $2.5 billion pre tax ($1.3 billion after tax) in connection with the sale of Gulf Power, as well as impacts related to Southern Power's announced sale of Plant Mankato. Further costs are also expected to continue to occur in connection with the integration of Southern Company Gas; however, the amount and duration of such expenditures is uncertain. (5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include the Wholesale Gas Services business of Southern Company Gas. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. (6) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Further proceeds are not expected. (7) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) equity as a result of extending the Kemper IGCC construction schedule beyond November 30, 2016, as assumed when Southern Company issued its 2017 guidance. As a result, Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's 2017 performance. AFUDC equity ceased in connection with the project's suspension in June 2017. (8) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include net tax impacts as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation, which was signed into law in December 2017. During 2018, Southern Company obtained and analyzed additional information that was not initially available or reported as provisional amounts at December 31, 2017. Additional adjustments are not expected. Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's performance. Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS





























Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December



2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Earnings Per Share–























As Reported1 (See Notes)

$ 0.27



$ 0.49



$ (0.22)



$ 2.18



$ 0.84



$ 1.34



























Significant Factors:























Traditional Electric Operating Companies









$ 0.59











$ 2.31

Southern Power









(0.84)











(0.88)

Southern Company Gas









0.14











0.13

Parent Company and Other









(0.10)











(0.18)

Increase in Shares









(0.01)











(0.04)

Total–As Reported









$ (0.22)











$ 1.34































Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Earnings Per Share–























Excluding Items (See Notes)

$ 0.25



$ 0.51



$ (0.26)



$ 3.07



$ 3.02



$ 0.05



























Total–As Reported









$ (0.22)











$ 1.34

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2









(0.29)











(1.62)

Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 33









—











(0.02)

Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts4









0.02











0.21

Wholesale Gas Services5









(0.05)











(0.09)

Litigation Settlement6









—











(0.02)

Adoption of Tax Reform7









0.28











0.25

Total–Excluding Items









$ (0.26)











$ 0.05



























- See Notes on the following page. Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS Notes

























(1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than 1 cent and is not material. (2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include charges and associated legal expenses related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC). Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a state income tax valuation allowance recorded in the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 related to a net operating loss carryforward associated with the Kemper IGCC. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. These items significantly impacted the presentation of earnings and earnings per share. Additional pre-tax closure costs, including mine reclamation, of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power's Kemper IGCC may occur through 2020. Mississippi Power is also currently evaluating its options regarding the final disposition of the carbon dioxide pipeline and is in discussions with the Department of Energy regarding property closeout and disposition, for which the related costs could be material. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) equity as a result of extending the Kemper IGCC construction schedule beyond November 30, 2016, as assumed when Southern Company issued its 2017 guidance. As a result, Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's 2017 performance. AFUDC equity ceased in connection with the project's suspension in June 2017. (3) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a $32.5 million write-down ($20 million after tax) of Gulf Power's ownership of Plant Scherer Unit 3 as a result of its 2017 retail rate case settlement. (4) Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) in connection with the finalization of the gain and loss calculations for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax, which includes $10 million related to reapportioning state income taxes as a result of the dispositions). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $291 million pre-tax gain ($51 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas; (ii) a $42 million (pre tax and after tax) goodwill impairment charge associated with the sale of Pivotal Home Solutions; (iii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after tax) impairment charge associated with Southern Power's disposition of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iv) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs related to the acquisition of Southern Company Gas and the dispositions of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2019 including a preliminary gain of $2.5 billion pre tax ($1.3 billion after tax) in connection with the sale of Gulf Power, as well as impacts related to Southern Power's announced sale of Plant Mankato. Further costs are also expected to continue to occur in connection with the integration of Southern Company Gas; however, the amount and duration of such expenditures is uncertain. (5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include the Wholesale Gas Services business of Southern Company Gas. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. (6) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Further proceeds are not expected. (7) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include net tax impacts as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation, which was signed into law in December 2017. During 2018, Southern Company obtained and analyzed additional information that was not initially available or reported as provisional amounts at December 31, 2017. Additional adjustments are not expected. Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's performance.

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis Description

Three Months Ended

December

2018 vs. 2017

Year-to-Date

December

2018 vs. 2017









Retail Sales

$0.01

$0.05









Retail Revenue Impacts, Excluding Tax Reform Changes

(0.10)

(0.08)









Weather

—

0.18









Other Operating Revenues

—

(0.01)









Purchased Power Capacity Expense

—

0.01









Non-Fuel O&M

0.01

0.02









Depreciation and Amortization

(0.01)

(0.07)









Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

—

(0.02)









Gain on Dispositions, Net

(0.02)

(0.02)









Interest Expense

0.01

(0.02)









Other Income and Deductions

—

0.01









Impacts of Tax Reform (Ongoing Basis), Net of Amounts

to be Returned to Customers

(0.04)

0.15









Income Taxes, Excluding Tax Reform

—

(0.04)









Dividends on Preferred and Preference Stock

—

0.02









Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$(0.14)

$0.18









Southern Power

(0.03)

0.02









Southern Company Gas

(0.01)

0.04









Parent and Other

(0.07)

(0.13)









Increase in Shares

(0.01)

(0.06)









Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

$(0.26)

$0.05









Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1

0.29

1.62









Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 32

—

0.02









Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts3

(0.02)

(0.21)









Wholesale Gas Services4

0.05

0.09









Litigation Settlement5

—

0.02









Adoption of Tax Reform6

(0.28)

(0.25)









Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

$(0.22)

$1.34









- See Notes on the following page.

































Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis Three and Twelve Months Ended December 2018 vs. December 2017 Notes

(1) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include charges and associated legal expenses related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi (Kemper IGCC). Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a state income tax valuation allowance recorded in the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 related to a net operating loss carryforward associated with the Kemper IGCC. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. These items significantly impacted the presentation of earnings and earnings per share. Additional pre-tax closure costs, including mine reclamation, of up to $25 million for Mississippi Power's Kemper IGCC may occur through 2020. Mississippi Power is also currently evaluating its options regarding the final disposition of the carbon dioxide pipeline and is in discussions with the Department of Energy regarding property closeout and disposition, for which the related costs could be material. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges is uncertain. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) equity as a result of extending the Kemper IGCC construction schedule beyond November 30, 2016, as assumed when Southern Company issued its 2017 guidance. As a result, Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's 2017 performance. AFUDC equity ceased in connection with the project's suspension in June 2017. (2) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a $32.5 million write-down ($20 million after tax) of Gulf Power's ownership of Plant Scherer Unit 3 as a result of its 2017 retail rate case settlement. (3) Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) in connection with the finalization of the gain and loss calculations for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax, which includes $10 million related to reapportioning state income taxes as a result of the dispositions). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $291 million pre-tax gain ($51 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions by Southern Company Gas; (ii) a $42 million (pre tax and after tax) goodwill impairment charge associated with the sale of Pivotal Home Solutions; (iii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after tax) impairment charge associated with Southern Power's disposition of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iv) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs related to the acquisition of Southern Company Gas and the dispositions of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2019 including a preliminary gain of $2.5 billion pre tax ($1.3 billion after tax) in connection with the sale of Gulf Power, as well as impacts related to Southern Power's announced sale of Plant Mankato. Further costs are also expected to continue to occur in connection with the integration of Southern Company Gas; however, the amount and duration of such expenditures is uncertain. (4) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include the Wholesale Gas Services business of Southern Company Gas. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides investors with an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. (5) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Further proceeds are not expected. (6) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include net tax impacts as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation, which was signed into law in December 2017. During 2018, Southern Company obtained and analyzed additional information that was not initially available or reported as provisional amounts at December 31, 2017. Additional adjustments are not expected. Southern Company believes presentation of earnings per share excluding these amounts provides investors with information comparable to guidance. Management also used such measures to evaluate Southern Company's performance. Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)





























Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date December



2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Income Account-























Retail Electric Revenues-























Fuel

$ 1,012



$ 966



$ 46



$ 4,283



$ 4,095



$ 188

Non-Fuel

2,297



2,578



(281)



10,939



11,235



(296)

Wholesale Electric Revenues

579



559



20



2,516



2,426



90

Other Electric Revenues

166



171



(5)



664



681



(17)

Natural Gas Revenues

1,048



1,045



3



3,854



3,791



63

Other Revenues

235



310



(75)



1,239



803



436

Total Revenues

5,337



5,629



(292)



23,495



23,031



464

Fuel and Purchased Power

1,334



1,245



89



5,608



5,263



345

Cost of Natural Gas

486



515



(29)



1,539



1,601



(62)

Cost of Other Sales

118



220



(102)



806



513



293

Non-Fuel O & M

1,672



1,640



32



5,889



5,739



150

Depreciation and Amortization

793



774



19



3,131



3,010



121

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

325



309



16



1,315



1,250



65

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(8)



207



(215)



1,097



3,362



(2,265)

Impairment Charges

13



—



13



210



—



210

Gain on Dispositions, net

26



(20)



46



(291)



(40)



(251)

Total Operating Expenses

4,759



4,890



(131)



19,304



20,698



(1,394)

Operating Income

578



739



(161)



4,191



2,333



1,858

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During

Construction

39



27



12



138



160



(22)

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

40



6



34



148



106



42

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

456



446



10



1,842



1,694



148

Other Income (Expense), net

(81)



(1)



(80)



114



163



(49)

Income Taxes

(149)



(175)



26



449



142



307

Net Income

269



500



(231)



2,300



926



1,374

Less:























Dividends on Preferred and Preference Stock

of Subsidiaries

4



6



(2)



16



38



(22)

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling

Interests

(13)



(2)



(11)



58



46



12

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

$ 278



$ 496



$ (218)



$ 2,226



$ 842



$ 1,384



























Notes

















































- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers (In Millions of KWHs)





































Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date December As Reported

2018

2017

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change

2018

2017

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-































Total Sales

49,539



49,915



(0.8) %





212,144



205,541



3.2 %





































Total Retail Sales-

37,973



37,705



0.7 %

0.3 %

162,182



156,507



3.6 %

0.9 % Residential

12,475



12,034



3.7 %

2.2 %

54,590



50,536



8.0 %

1.2 % Commercial

12,346



12,333



0.1 %

0.3 %

53,451



52,340



2.1 %

0.5 % Industrial

12,949



13,130



(1.4) %

(1.4) %

53,341



52,785



1.1 %

1.1 % Other

203



208



(3.1) %

(3.2) %

800



846



(5.5) %

(5.7) %

































Total Wholesale Sales

11,566



12,210



(5.3) %

N/A

49,962



49,034



1.9 %

N/A





































































































(In Thousands of Customers)





















































Period Ended December























2018

2017

Change



Regulated Utility Customers-























Total Utility Customers1-









8,933



9,263



(3.6) %



Total Traditional Electric









4,685



4,640



1.0 %



Southern Company Gas1









4,248



4,623



(8.1) %











































































































































Notes

































































(1) Includes total customers of approximately 407,000 at December 31, 2017 related to Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, and Florida City Gas,

which were sold in July 2018.































































































Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)





























Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date December



2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change Southern Company1 –























Operating Revenues

$ 5,337



$ 5,629



(5.2) %

$ 23,495



$ 23,031



2.0 % Earnings Before Income Taxes

120



325



(63.1) %

2,749



1,068



157.4 % Net Income Available to Common

278



496



(44.0) %

2,226



842



164.4 %

























Alabama Power –























Operating Revenues

$ 1,316



$ 1,433



(8.2) %

$ 6,032



$ 6,039



(0.1) % Earnings Before Income Taxes

96



198



(51.5) %

1,236



1,434



(13.8) % Net Income Available to Common

73



119



(38.7) %

930



848



9.7 %

























Georgia Power –























Operating Revenues

$ 1,818



$ 1,884



(3.5) %

$ 8,420



$ 8,310



1.3 % Earnings Before Income Taxes

175



352



(50.3) %

1,007



2,258



(55.4) % Net Income Available to Common

173



227



(23.8) %

793



1,414



(43.9) %

























Gulf Power –























Operating Revenues

$ 359



$ 372



(3.5) %

$ 1,465



$ 1,516



(3.4) % Earnings Before Income Taxes

(6)



30



(120.0) %

140



229



(38.9) % Net Income Available to Common

13



19



(31.6) %

160



135



18.5 %

























Mississippi Power –























Operating Revenues

$ 308



$ 271



13.7 %

$ 1,265



$ 1,187



6.6 % Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

24



(202)



N/M

134



(3,120)



N/M Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

149



(556)



N/M

235



(2,590)



N/M

























Southern Power1 –























Operating Revenues

$ 506



$ 478



5.9 %

$ 2,205



$ 2,075



6.3 % Earnings Before Income Taxes

(14)



(17)



N/M

82



178



(53.9) % Net Income Available to Common

(48)



795



N/M

187



1,071



(82.5) %

























Southern Company Gas1 –























Operating Revenues

$ 1,048



$ 1,079



(2.9) %

$ 3,909



$ 3,920



(0.3) % Earnings Before Income Taxes

67



74



(9.5) %

836



610



37.0 % Net Income Available to Common

78



(60)



N/M

372



243



53.1 %

























N/M - not meaningful

















































Notes

















































- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented. (1) Financial comparisons to the prior year were impacted by (i) Southern Company Gas' disposition of: (a) Pivotal Home Solutions on June 4, 2018, (b) Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas on July 1, 2018, and (c) Florida City Gas on July 29, 2018; (ii) the disposition of Southern Power Company's ownership interest in Plants Oleander and Stanton on December 4, 2018; and (iii) Southern Power Company's sale of (a) a 33% equity interest in a limited partnership indirectly owning substantially all of its solar facilities on May 22, 2018 and (b) a noncontrolling interest in its subsidiary owning eight operating wind facilities on December 11, 2018. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-earnings-300798574.html SOURCE Southern Company

© PRNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY 06:41a SOUTHERN CO. : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:16a SOUTHERN COMPANY : reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings PR 06:09a SOUTHERN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL.. AQ 02/19 SOUTHERN : Warning sirens to be tested February 28 near Lay, Mitchell dams PU 02/18 SOUTHERN : Heavy rains through weekend could affect Alabama Power lake levels PU 02/15 SOUTHERN CO : annual earnings release 02/15 SOUTHERN COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for FA 02/14 SOUTHERN : Georgia Power - GDOT, Georgia Power to begin utility pole relocation .. AQ 02/13 SOUTHERN : GDOT, Georgia Power to begin utility pole relocation project along Pe.. PR 02/11 GEORGIA POWER : 's Dr. Mark Berry receives 2019 Science Spectrum Trailblazer Awa.. PR