Southern : Deal Keeps Alive Last U.S. Nuclear Power Plant Under Construction -- Update

09/26/2018 | 11:49pm CEST

By Russell Gold

Owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. agreed to keep working, even as rising costs and unpredictable financial risks threaten the half-built project.

After several days of closed-door negotiations, lawsuits and intense political pressure to craft a deal, the owners agreed Wednesday to finish work on the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Waynesboro, Ga.

Southern Co., the project leader, came to a new deal with co-owners Oglethorpe Power Corp., the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and Dalton Utilities.

Under the deal, Southern agreed to cover a growing percentage of the project's construction costs if the price tag continued to climb. The Atlanta-based utility also agreed to purchase future tax credits from its co-owners at a discounted cost.

The owners have been struggling for the past couple of years after the designer and lead construction contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co., filed for bankruptcy after costs rose and the project fell years behind schedule.

Led by Southern, the companies opted to press ahead. But earlier this year, Southern said the costs had risen again, this time by $2.2 billion. This pushed the total cost estimate above $27 billion, more than twice the original estimate. Under the terms of the partnership, all three major partners needed to vote to continue work. If any voted to stop, the project would be canceled.

Oglethorpe balked earlier this week, saying it didn't want to pass along rising costs to its members, electric power cooperatives in mostly rural Georgia.

The companies faced what amounted to a no-win proposition. If they walked away, they would have faced a political storm over who should pay for the massive sunk costs of the project, which wouldn't generate any additional electricity but could require customers to pay higher electric rates. But staying meant taking on growing risk that the project's budget would continue rising.

They faced political pressure. State officials, including Gov. Nathan Deal, urged them to continue work, citing the more than 6,000 construction jobs. The federal Energy Department also said it would seek an accelerated repayment of loans to the project if work was halted.

Rich Powell, executive director of ClearPath Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for conservative clean-energy policies, said shutting down work on Vogtle would have also deflated the nuclear industry.

"When you have no new construction and only an aging fleet, fewer supply-chain companies will see a future in this and it will get more expensive to maintain the existing nuclear power fleet and the nuclear navy," he said.

The Vogtle plant is an AP1000 reactor, designed by Westinghouse to be a new generation of nuclear power plants that were simpler and safer. Earlier this week, the first AP1000 to be completed went into commercial operation in China. Work on China National Nuclear Corp.'s Sanmen-1 plant began in 2008, the same time as Vogtle work began.

Write to Russell Gold at russell.gold@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.16% 42.66 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
