Southern : Estimated restoration times announced for all customers

10/14/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

Gulf Power announces that by midnight, Oct. 24, fourteen days after landfall of Hurricane Michael, 95 percent of all Gulf Power customers who can accept electric service should be restored.

Gulf Power announces that by midnight, Oct. 24, fourteen days after landfall of Hurricane Michael, 95 percent of all Gulf Power customers who can accept electric service should be restored. Customers in several areas will be restored sooner. Over the last 24 hours, more than 21,000 Gulf Power customers have been restored.

'Hurricane Michael was an unprecedented storm, and Gulf Power is on a mission to ensure an unprecedented response.' said Stan Connally, Chairman, president and CEO of Gulf Power. 'We know that our customers are counting on us, so they can begin rebuilding their lives. We are working safely and aggressively around the clock to get the lights back on.'

Estimated Restoration Times - View map for a visual of estimated restoration times

  • Downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven, Youngstown and surrounding areas are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 24.
  • Washington, Jackson and Holmes counties in the following areas:

o Areas north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville and Campbellton are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 17.

o Vernon, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.

o Customers who live in the Cypress and Apalachee areas with a mailing address of Sneads, Florida, served by Gulf Power, are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 19

  • Panama City Beach west of Highway 79 is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 14.
  • Panama City Beach east of Highway 79 to the Hathaway Bridge is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 15.

*The above estimated restoration times are for 95% of customers who are able to take service. As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Current storm-related outage total as of 11 a.m. CDT

County

Outages

Customers Served

Bay

60,734

103,367

Escambia

RESTORED

152,984

Holmes

678

2,572

Jackson

525

1,375

Okaloosa

RESTORED

94,172

Santa Rosa

RESTORED

72,563

Walton

10

23,578

Washington

4,972

6,514

TOTAL

457,125

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 19:02:00 UTC
