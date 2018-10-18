Southern : Estimated restoration times shortened for some customers in the hardest hit areas

Estimated restoration times shortened for some customers in the hardest hit areas

Gulf Power engineers and technicians worked today to determine revised estimated restoration times for parts of Bay County in some of the most devastated areas.

The full strength of Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc on the electric infrastructure including distribution lines, transmission lines and substations. As the Gulf Power storm restoration team continues to rebuild and repair the damage, they have been able to provide a shortened restoration time for parts of Bay County.

Areas with shortened restoration times for 95% of the Gulf Power customers that can safely accept power are:

The Gulf Coast State College area east to Michigan Ave. and north of 20 th Street has a new estimated restoration time of midnight, Oct. 18.

The area along Hwy. 231 N., including side roads, from the intersection of E. Hwy. 309, northeast to Youngstown at Pamela Lane has a new estimated restoration time of midnight, Oct. 22.

Both of these areas had a previous estimate of midnight, Oct. 24.

'Each day the team makes more and more progress in rebuilding our system which has allowed us to refine our estimates in some of the hardest hit areas. We are always happy when we can safely energize lines for our customers sooner than our original estimates,' said Adrianne Collins, vice president of Power Delivery for Gulf Power. 'We continue to appreciate our customers' patience and we won't stop until the job is done.'

Estimated Restoration Times - View map for a visual of estimated restoration times

Gulf Coast State College area east to Michigan Ave. and north of 20th Street is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.

Area along Hwy. 231 N. (and side roads) from the intersection of E. Hwy. 390, northeast to Youngstown at Pamela Lane is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 22.

is estimated to be restored by Downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven and surrounding areas are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 24.

are estimated to be restored by Vernon, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.

*The above estimated restoration times are for 95% of Gulf Power customers that can safely accept electric service. As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Gulf Power customers are 95% restored in the following areas:

Jackson and Holmes counties north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville, Graceville and Campbellton

north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville, Graceville and Campbellton Cypress and Apalachee areas with a mailing address of Sneads, Florida

Panama City Beach

