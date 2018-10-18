Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southern : Estimated restoration times shortened for some customers in the hardest hit areas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 01:03am CEST

Estimated restoration times shortened for some customers in the hardest hit areas

Gulf Power engineers and technicians worked today to determine revised estimated restoration times for parts of Bay County in some of the most devastated areas.

The full strength of Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc on the electric infrastructure including distribution lines, transmission lines and substations. As the Gulf Power storm restoration team continues to rebuild and repair the damage, they have been able to provide a shortened restoration time for parts of Bay County.

Areas with shortened restoration times for 95% of the Gulf Power customers that can safely accept power are:

  • The Gulf Coast State College area east to Michigan Ave. and north of 20th Street has a new estimated restoration time of midnight, Oct. 18.
  • The area along Hwy. 231 N., including side roads, from the intersection of E. Hwy. 309, northeast to Youngstown at Pamela Lane has a new estimated restoration time of midnight, Oct. 22.
  • Both of these areas had a previous estimate of midnight, Oct. 24.

'Each day the team makes more and more progress in rebuilding our system which has allowed us to refine our estimates in some of the hardest hit areas. We are always happy when we can safely energize lines for our customers sooner than our original estimates,' said Adrianne Collins, vice president of Power Delivery for Gulf Power. 'We continue to appreciate our customers' patience and we won't stop until the job is done.'

Estimated Restoration Times - View map for a visual of estimated restoration times

  • NEW ESTIMATED RESTORE TIME: Gulf Coast State College area east to Michigan Ave. and north of 20th Street is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.
  • NEW ESTIMATED RESTORE TIME: Area along Hwy. 231 N. (and side roads) from the intersection of E. Hwy. 390, northeast to Youngstown at Pamela Lane is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 22.
  • Downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven and surrounding areas are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 24.
  • Vernon, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.

*The above estimated restoration times are for 95% of Gulf Power customers that can safely accept electric service. As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Gulf Power customers are 95% restored in the following areas:

  • Jackson and Holmes counties north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville, Graceville and Campbellton
  • Cypress and Apalachee areas with a mailing address of Sneads, Florida
  • Panama City Beach

Current storm-related outage total as of 5 p.m. CDT

County

Outages

Customers Served

Bay

50,559

103,367

Escambia

RESTORED

152,984

Holmes

RESTORED

2,572

Jackson

6

1,375

Okaloosa

RESTORED

94,172

Santa Rosa

RESTORED

72,563

Walton

RESTORED

23,578

Washington

500

6,514

TOTAL

51,065

457,125

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 23:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
01:03aSOUTHERN : Estimated restoration times shortened for some customers in the harde..
PU
10/17SOUTHERN : Alabama Power Service Organization and IBEW partner to build 24th Hab..
PU
10/17SOUTHERN : Power restored to 99 percent of Georgia Power customers impacted by H..
PR
10/17SOUTHERN : Volunteers set to clean Lake Mitchell Oct. 27
PU
10/16SOUTHERN : More than 70,000 customers restored
PU
10/15SOUTHERN : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/15SOUTHERN COMPANY : announces quarterly dividend
PR
10/15SOUTHERN : Power to Play grant program accepting applications
PU
10/15SOUTHERN : Power restored to 97 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Micha..
PR
10/15SOUTHERN : Gulf Power announces Panama City Beach all powered up
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17CONSOLIDATED EDISON : The Electric Sunshine Corporation 
10/16PORTFOLIO REHAB : A Really Long-Overdue Update 
10/16FERC approves Virginia tree cutting for Dominion's Atlantic Coast pipeline 
10/1650 Top Yield And Top Gain Utilities Shine As WallStars For October 
10/15Southern CO declares $0.60 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 793 M
EBIT 2018 5 348 M
Net income 2018 2 693 M
Debt 2018 43 536 M
Yield 2018 5,33%
P/E ratio 2018 16,84
P/E ratio 2019 14,81
EV / Sales 2018 3,85x
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
Capitalization 44 196 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 196
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%56 981
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%46 659
IBERDROLA-6.35%44 659
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 447
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-3.63%34 949
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.