Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/20 08:34:50 am
49.475 USD   +1.13%
08:08aSOUTHERN : Expects Full-Year Profit to Rise
DJ
06:41aSOUTHERN CO. : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:16aSOUTHERN COMPANY : reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southern : Expects Full-Year Profit to Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:08am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Profit at Southern Co. (SO) fell in the fourth quarter, with the utility reporting Wednesday that earnings dropped to $278 million, or 27 cents a share, from $496 million, or 49 cents a share, the year prior.

Operating revenue fell to $5.34 billion in the quarter from $5.63 billion the year prior. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $4.66 billion.

The company said non-fuel-related sales dropped 11% to $2.3 billion in the quarter. Operating expenses ticked down to $4.76 billion.

Southern's adjusted profit, which includes tax-related expenses and other costs, of 25 cents a share was more than the 23 cents a share that analysts expected, according to FactSet.

This year, Southern expects earnings per share of $2.98 to $3.10, up from $2.18 a share in 2018.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOUTHERN COMPANY 0.74% 48.92 Delayed Quote.10.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
08:08aSOUTHERN : Expects Full-Year Profit to Rise
DJ
07:09aSOUTHERN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41aSOUTHERN CO. : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:16aSOUTHERN COMPANY : reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings
PR
06:09aSOUTHERN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/19SOUTHERN : Warning sirens to be tested February 28 near Lay, Mitchell dams
PU
02/18SOUTHERN : Heavy rains through weekend could affect Alabama Power lake levels
PU
02/15SOUTHERN CO : annual earnings release
02/15SOUTHERN COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14SOUTHERN : Georgia Power - GDOT, Georgia Power to begin utility pole relocation ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 972 M
EBIT 2018 5 365 M
Net income 2018 2 841 M
Debt 2018 43 295 M
Yield 2018 4,85%
P/E ratio 2018 19,63
P/E ratio 2019 16,25
EV / Sales 2018 4,08x
EV / Sales 2019 4,08x
Capitalization 50 333 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.56%50 333
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.40%62 690
DOMINION ENERGY2.91%57 105
IBERDROLA2.99%53 439
EXELON CORPORATION7.01%46 693
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER6.06%39 488
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.