Southern : Expects Full-Year Profit to Rise

By Micah Maidenberg



Profit at Southern Co. (SO) fell in the fourth quarter, with the utility reporting Wednesday that earnings dropped to $278 million, or 27 cents a share, from $496 million, or 49 cents a share, the year prior.

Operating revenue fell to $5.34 billion in the quarter from $5.63 billion the year prior. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $4.66 billion.

The company said non-fuel-related sales dropped 11% to $2.3 billion in the quarter. Operating expenses ticked down to $4.76 billion.

Southern's adjusted profit, which includes tax-related expenses and other costs, of 25 cents a share was more than the 23 cents a share that analysts expected, according to FactSet.

This year, Southern expects earnings per share of $2.98 to $3.10, up from $2.18 a share in 2018.

