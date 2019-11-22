Log in
SOUTHERN COMPANY

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
Southern : Final containment vessel ring placed for Vogtle Unit 4

11/22/2019 | 02:31pm EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The final containment vessel ring has been placed for Georgia Power's nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Georgia, with the third ring of the Unit 4 containment vessel set today. This marks the sixth and last containment vessel ring to be placed for the Vogtle 3 & 4 project.

Unit 4 ring 3 lift

Weighing more than a jumbo jet, with a diameter of 130 feet and standing approximately 38 feet high, the ring is a key structural part of the Unit 4 high-integrity steel containment vessel that houses critical plant components, including the reactor vessel.

Significant progress continues at the site with recent milestones completed, including the placement of the final reinforced concrete portion of the Unit 4 shield building. The 148-cubic yard placement took eight hours to complete and, once cured, allows for the placement of the first course of double-decker panels. Also, the upper inner casing for the Unit 3 high-pressure turbine has been placed, signifying the completion of the centerline alignment, which will mean minimal vibration and less stress on the rotors during operations, resulting in more efficient power generation.

Vogtle 3 & 4 is currently the largest jobs-producing construction project in the state of Georgia, with more than 8,000 workers currently on site, and more than 800 jobs available once the units begin operating.

Follow the progress being made at the site with the Plant Vogtle 3 and 4 Online Photo Gallery.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Unit 4 ring 3 lift

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-containment-vessel-ring-placed-for-vogtle-unit-4-300963992.html

SOURCE Georgia Power


© PRNewswire 2019
