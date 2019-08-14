Southern : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433

(To Preliminary Prospectus Supplement dated August 12, 2019)
Issuer:
The Southern Company (the "Company")
Designation:
2019 Series A Equity Units (each being referred to as an "Equity Unit") that will each have a stated amount of
$50 and will initially be in the form of a 2019 Series A Corporate Unit (each being referred to as a "Corporate
Unit") consisting of a purchase contract issued by the Company and, initially, a 1/40 undivided beneficial
ownership interest in $1,000 principal amount of Series 2019A Remarketable Junior Subordinated Notes due
2024 to be issued by the Company (the "Series 2019A RSNs") and a 1/40 undivided beneficial ownership
interest in $1,000 principal amount of Series 2019B Remarketable Junior Subordinated Notes due 2027 to be
issued by the Company (the "Series 2019B RSNs" and, together with the Series 2019A RSNs, the "RSNs")
Number of
Equity Units
30,000,000 (or 34,500,000 if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional
Offered:
Corporate Units in full, solely for the purpose of covering over-allotments)
Aggregate
Equity Units
Offering
$1,500,000,000 (or $1,725,000,000 if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase up to 4,500,000
Amount:
additional Corporate Units in full, solely for the purpose of covering over-allotments)
Stated
$50.00
Amount per
Equity Unit:
Public
Offering
The Corporate Units are being offered to the public at a price of $50 per Corporate Unit, for a total of
Price;
$1,500,000,000 (or $1,725,000,000 if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase up to 4,500,000
Underwriting
additional Corporate Units in full, solely for the purpose of covering over-allotments). The Company's
Discounts
proceeds from the offering (after underwriting discounts totaling $37,500,000 and before expenses) will equal
and
$1,462,500,000 (or $1,681,875,000 if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase up to 4,500,000
Commissions
additional Corporate Units in full, solely for the purpose of covering over-allotments).
Interest Rate
on the Series
2019A
2.70% per year subject to the Company's right to defer interest payments, as described in the Preliminary
RSNs:
Prospectus Supplement, and subject to modification in connection with a successful remarketing
Interest Rate
on the Series
2019B
2.70% per year subject to the Company's right to defer interest payments, as described in the Preliminary
RSNs:
Prospectus Supplement, and subject to modification in connection with a successful remarketing
Deferred
Deferred interest on either series of RSNs will bear interest at the interest rate applicable to such series of
Interest on
RSNs, compounded on each interest payment date to, but excluding, the interest payment date on which such
the RSNs:
deferred interest is paid
Contract
Adjustment
Payment
4.05% per year or $2.0250 per year on the Stated Amount per Equity Unit subject to the Company's right to
Rate:
defer contract adjustment payments, as described in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement
Deferred
Deferred contract adjustment payments will accrue additional contract adjustment payments at the rate equal
Contract
to 6.75% per annum compounded on each contract adjustment payment date to, but excluding, the contract
Adjustment
adjustment payment date on which such deferred contract adjustment payments are paid, subject to
Payments:
applicable law
Total
6.75% per annum
Distribution
Rate on the
Corporate
Units:
Reference
Price:
$57.20 (subject to adjustment, as described in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement)
Threshold
Appreciation
$68.64 (subject to adjustment, as described in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement), which represents
Price:
appreciation of 20.0% over the Reference Price
Minimum
0.7284 shares of the Company's common stock (subject to adjustment, as described in the Preliminary
Settlement
Prospectus Supplement), which is approximately equal to the $50.00 Stated Amount per Equity Unit, divided
Rate:
by the Threshold Appreciation Price
Maximum
0.8741 shares of the Company's common stock (subject to adjustment, as described in the Preliminary
Settlement
Prospectus Supplement), which is approximately equal to the $50.00 Stated Amount per Equity Unit, divided
Rate:
by the Reference Price
Purchase
August 1, 2022 (or if such day is not a business day, the following business day)
Contract
Settlement
Date:
Series 2019A
August 1, 2024
RSN Maturity
Date:
Series 2019B
RSN Maturity
Date:
August 1, 2027
Joint Book-
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Running
Barclays Capital Inc.
Managers:
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
BNP Paribas Securities Corp.
BofA Securities, Inc.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.
Wells Fargo Securities LLC
Co-Managers:
Mizuho Securities USA LLC
MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.
BBVA Securities Inc.
Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
PNC Capital Markets LLC
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
TD Securities (USA) LLC
Academy Securities, Inc.
Blaylock Van, LLC
CastleOak Securities, L.P.
Loop Capital Markets LLC
Mischler Financial Group, Inc.
R. Seelaus & Co., LLC
Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.
The Williams Capital Group, L.P.
Listing:
The Company intends to apply to list the Corporate Units on the New York Stock Exchange and expects trading
to commence within 30 days of the date of initial issuance of the Corporate Units under the symbol "SOLN"
Transaction
Date:
August 13, 2019
Settlement
Date:
August 16, 2019
CUSIP/ISIN
for the
Corporate
Units:
842587 602/US8425876021
CUSIP/ISIN
for the
Treasury
Units:
842587 701/US8425877011
CUSIP/ISIN
for the
Series
2019A
RSNs:
842587 DC8/US842587DC82
CUSIP/ISIN
for the
Series
2019B
RSNs:
842587 DD6/US842587DD65
Allocation
At the time of issuance, the fair market value of the applicable ownership interest in the RSNs will be $50 (or
of the
100% of the issue price of a Corporate Unit), allocated equally between the Series 2019A RSNs and the Series
Purchase
2019B RSNs underlying such applicable ownership interest in the RSNs, and the fair market value of each
Price:
purchase contract will be $0 (or 0% of the issue price of a Corporate Unit)
Early
Subject to certain conditions described under "Description of the Purchase Contracts-Early Settlement" in the
Settlement:
Preliminary Prospectus Supplement, a holder of Corporate Units or 2019 Series A Treasury Units (each being
referred to as a "Treasury Unit") may settle the related purchase contracts at any time prior to 4:00 p.m., New
York City time, on the second business day immediately preceding the Purchase Contract Settlement Date,
other than during a blackout period (as described in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement) in the case of
Corporate Units. An early settlement may be made only in integral multiples of 40 Corporate Units or 20
Treasury Units; however, if the Treasury portfolio has replaced the RSNs as a component of the Corporate
Units following a successful optional remarketing, holders of Corporate Units may settle early only in integral
multiples of 20,000 Corporate Units. If a purchase contract is settled early, the number of shares of the
Company's common stock to be issued per purchase contract will be equal to the Minimum Settlement Rate
(subject to adjustment, as described in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement).
Early Settlement Upon a
Subject to certain conditions described under "Description of the Purchase Contracts
Fundamental Change:
-Early Settlement Upon a Fundamental Change," following a "fundamental
change" (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement) that occurs prior to
the 30 th
scheduled trading day preceding the Purchase Contract Settlement Date,
each holder of a purchase contract, subject to certain conditions described in the
Preliminary Prospectus Supplement, will have the right to accelerate and settle the
purchase contract early on the fundamental change early settlement date (as defined
in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement) at the settlement rate determined as if the
applicable market value were determined, for such purpose, based on the market
value averaging period starting on the 23 rd scheduled trading day prior to the
fundamental change early settlement date and ending on the third scheduled trading
day immediately preceding the fundamental change early settlement date, plus an
additional make-whole amount of shares (such additional make-whole amount of
shares being hereafter referred to as the "make-whole shares"). This right is referred
to as the "fundamental change early settlement right."
The number of make-whole shares per purchase contract applicable to a fundamental
change early settlement will be determined by reference to the table below, based on
the date on which the fundamental change occurs or becomes effective (the
"effective date") and the "stock price" (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus
Supplement) in the fundamental change:
Stock Price
Effective Date
$20.00
$30.00
$40.00
$50.00
$57.20
$65.00
$68.64
$75.00
$80.00
$90.00
$100.00
$125.00
$150.00
August 16, 2019
0.2142
0.1311
0.0862
0.0385
0.0000
0.0673
0.0938
0.0745
0.0638
0.0508
0.0440
0.0349
0.0410
August 1, 2020
0.1385
0.0865
0.0581
0.0207
0.0000
0.0489
0.0747
0.0554
0.0456
0.0351
0.0304
0.0241
0.0255
August 1, 2021
0.0656
0.0420
0.0298
0.0075
0.0000
0.0294
0.0524
0.0319
0.0238
0.0176
0.0154
0.0123
0.0078
August 1, 2022
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
The stock prices set forth in the second row of the table above (i.e., the column headers) will be adjusted upon the occurrence of certain events requiring anti- dilution adjustments to the fixed settlement rates in a manner inversely proportional to the adjustments to the fixed settlement rates, as described in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.