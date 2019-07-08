Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southern : Georgia Power names Jason Cuevas Northeast Region Vice President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:43pm EDT
Georgia Power names Jason Cuevas Northeast Region Vice President
Region spans 39 counties, cities of Augusta, Athens, Gainesville and Milledgeville

ATLANTA, July 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power's Board of Directors has elected Jason Cuevasas vice president for the company's Northeast Region, effective immediately. In this role, he will lead external activities for 368,000 customers in a 39-county area, which includes Athens, Gainesville, Milledgeville, Augusta, and the state's largest jobs-producing construction project, Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4. In addition, he will provide leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales and community and economic development efforts in the region.

'Jason's extensive experience and industry knowledge make him well qualified to lead our efforts to safely deliver reliable energy, innovative solutions and superior customer value,' said Pedro Cherry, executive vice president of Customer Service and Operations for Georgia Power. 'His leadership will be instrumental in promoting the communities we serve throughout the region.'

Cuevas comes from Columbus, Georgia, where he provided overall leadership for the company's operations, sales, customer experience, economic and community development, and external affairs activities for more than 160,000 customers across a 24-county area that includes the cities of Columbus, LaGrange, Griffin, Perry/Warner-Robinsand Dublin. He began his career with Southern Company in 2006 as a media relations manager. In 2011, he joined Georgia Power as the vice president of Corporate Communication, where he directed the company's advertising, creative and digital communication, employee communication, media relations and social media initiatives.

He earned a bachelor's degree in communication from Loyola University New Orleansand a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia. He has served as chair of the board of directors of the Greater ColumbusChamber of Commerce; vice-chair of Columbus2025; and was a member of the Development Authority of Columbus. In addition, he served as a trustee and member of the Finance Committee of the Columbus Technical CollegeFoundation and serves on the board of directors of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia.

Fran Forehand, Georgia Power's previous Northeast Region vice president, has assumed the role of Mississippi Power's Vice President of Customer Service and Operations. In her new role, she will be responsible for operating and maintaining a reliable electric system that serves 188,000 customers across 23 counties in southeast Mississippi.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

For further information: Georgia Power Media Relations, (404) 506-7676 or (800) 282-1696, www.georgiapower.com

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
04:43pSOUTHERN : Georgia Power names Jason Cuevas Northeast Region Vice President
PU
02:02pSOUTHERN COMPANY : second-quarter earnings to be released July 31
PR
07/03SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS : local distribution companies named Top Trusted Business P..
PR
07/01SOUTHERN : Significant progress continues at Georgia Power's Vogtle 3 & 4 projec..
PR
07/01GEORGIA POWER : kicks off July 4th holiday with water safety tips
PR
06/28GEORGIA POWER : investing billions in Georgia's energy future; requests funding ..
PR
06/28SOUTHERN CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/26GEORGIA POWER : Ranked #1 By J.D. Power For Residential Customer Satisfaction
PR
06/24GEORGIA POWER : offers safety tips for Lightning Safety Awareness Week
PR
06/21SOUTHERN POWER : Announces Investment in Fuel Cell Project in Delaware
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 217 M
EBIT 2019 5 400 M
Net income 2019 3 921 M
Debt 2019 44 865 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,66x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
Capitalization 58 631 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 53,9  $
Last Close Price 56,4  $
Spread / Highest target 4,68%
Spread / Average Target -4,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY28.32%58 631
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.73%99 671
ENEL26.88%72 953
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.92%65 291
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.01%62 504
IBERDROLA22.97%61 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About