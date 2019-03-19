Southern : GigSouth selects Southern Telecom colocation facility at 270 Peachtree Street as network hub

GigSouth selects Southern Telecom colocation facility at 270 Peachtree Street as network hub

In Follow Up to Recent Partnership, Southern Telecom's Atlanta Colocation Facility offers GigSouth Data Storage and Backup, Business Continuity, and Disaster Recovery

ATLANTA,March 19, 2019 -Southern Telecom, Inc. (STI), a subsidiary of Southern Company, announced today that GigSouth , LLC , a full service, carrier-neutral fiber provider and engineering consultant for rural broadband development headquartered in Atlanta, has selected STI's colocation services via the company's 270 Peachtree Street facility in Atlanta. Additionally, in support of rural development, the 270 Peachtree data center will serve as GigSouth's hub, accessing STI's extensive dark fiber network.

In December 2018, GigSouth announced its new partnership with STI which included a leasing agreement for STI's metro dark fiber service and backbone fiber network that expanded its network in targeted rural areas of the Southeast US.

'GigSouth is excited about our partnership with STI,' stated Kevin Paulk, CTO for GigSouth. 'Our goal for 270 Peachtree data center is to provide colocation services with a reliable, blended rate. GigSouth understands that not everyone can afford today's prices for data center space, nor has the need for full cages or even full racks. We will be offering space from as little as a quarter-rack to complete, spacious cages for larger, multi-rack clients.'

STI's 270 Peachtree facility offers 5,400 square feet of colocation space powered by Southern Company's highly reliable underground network service. The facility is connected to a dark fiber and conduit ring owned by STI that connects to local carrier hotels.

'We all know the extreme need for improving rural Georgia's experience with broadband service since everyone depends on it these days,' continued Paulk. 'Without highspeed access, rural families and businesses are at a huge disadvantage. That is why working with STI to develop the most efficient solution is key to success in rural markets. Our neutral fiber solution with a blended rate approach is the only offering in the marketplace to solve this problem.

STI presently markets or owns more than 2,600 route miles in the southeast anchored by a robust conduit and dark fiber metro network throughout Atlanta. STI offers colocation via its state-of-the-art facilities in prime locations situated in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

'We are excited to expand our partnership with GigSouth to provide colocation services inside our downtown Atlanta facility, along with our dark fiber services and fiber optic network,' stated STI Carrier Account Manager Michael Lamar. 'Through our ongoing partnership, GigSouth is now one step closer to expanding reliable, high-speed connectivity options for underserved rural communities in the Southeast.'

For more information on Southern Telecom and the dark fiber and colocation services it offers, visit http://www.southern-telecom.com or http://www.GigSouth.com.

About Southern Telecom

Southern Telecom, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company that provides long-haul and metropolitan dark fiber connecting Atlanta with other cities throughout the Southeast. The company also provides network elements such as access to rights of way, conduit, neutral co-location, and other related maintenance services. Southern Telecom is certificated as a telecommunications provider in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and at the Federal level. For more information about Southern Telecom, visit www.southern-telecom.com.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is nationally recognized as a leading energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2017. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers in 11 states across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are building the future of energy by developing the full portfolio of energy resources. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by Diversity Inc and designated as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes magazine. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

STI Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

1-866-695-3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

About GigSouth, LLC

GigSouth is a full-service telecommunications provider specializing in fiber and enterprise wireless solutions to the home. Through its use of HFW (hybrid-fiber-wireless) architecture, the company is able to engineer, implement and service rural and urban areas more efficiently and effectively. GigSouth's philosophy is to build carrier neutral infrastructures to bring a blended rate to the edge, whether within a large live-work-play facility or rural broadband developments, which will provide lower cost alternatives, increase bandwidth, and competition to markets and areas with limited choices. Visit https://www.gigsouth.com for more information.