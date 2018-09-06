Southern : Gulf Power crews restore power to more than 26,000 customers following Tropical Storm Gordon

Gulf Power crews restore power to more than 26,000 customers following Tropical Storm Gordon

For immediate release - Sept. 5, 2018

Gulf Power crews restore power to more than 26,000 customers following Tropical Storm Gordon

PENSACOLA, Florida - Gulf Power crews are continuing to restore power to the last hundred or so customers still without power with help from their sister company, Georgia Power.

Crews have worked nonstop since Tuesday morning to restore power to customers following widespread outages caused by heavy winds and rain in the wake of Tropical Storm Gordon. They were joined Wednesday morning by sister company Georgia Power, contractors and fresh Gulf Power crews from the Panama City and Fort Walton Beach areas.

As of 5 p.m., crews have restored power to 26,800 of the nearly 27,000 customers who lost power during Gordon, with the majority of outages occurring in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

'The additional crews brought in have made a huge difference in making sure we get the lights back on for our customers,' said Rick DelaHaya, Gulf Power spokesperson. 'And we're asking those remaining customers without power to please contact us to let us know.'

If customers' power has not yet been restored, they are asked to call 1-800-487-6937.

Gulf Power will continue to update its customers with timely information through its Gulf Power app, website, news media and social media.

Safety tips for after a storm

Treat any downed wire as if it is energized because you can't tell by looking if a downed wire is live or not. Telephone or cable television wires that are touching a power line could become energized and should also be avoided. Call 911 to report the location of any downed lines.

Don't attempt to repair the electrical system or pull tree limbs off lines. Let our trained work crews perform this potentially dangerous work.

Stay clear of areas where there is a lot of debris or downed trees because it could conceal an energized power line. Also stay clear of chain link fences which may be energized if touching a downed line.

Stay away from areas where our crews are working. If driving, follow road signs, drive cautiously and follow directions in the area of a work crew.

Please be patient. Our crews will work as fast as safety allows. Before neighborhood lines can be worked on, our crews must first repair larger lines that bring power to neighborhoods.

How customers can connect with us:

To get the latest updates on outages, customers can download Gulf Power's app and access the outage map for the latest restoration information. The app is free and available for iPhone and Android. Just search for 'Gulf Power' in iTunes or the Google Play Store.

Customers should follow Gulf Power on social media to receive updates on Facebook or Twitter before, during and after the storm.

Sign up for free Power Out alerts through your cell phone by texting REG to MyGulf (694853). Or, visit the Preference Center in the My Account area of MyGulfPower.com to choose whether to receive texts, emails or phone calls with outage updates.

Gulf Power knows when your power is out. We suggest consulting the outage map first for information. However, you can call 1-800-487-6937 if you have any questions about your outage.

