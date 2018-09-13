Log in
SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
My previous session
09/13 07:34:10 pm
44.215 USD   +0.22%
07:03pSOUTHERN : Gulf Power storm team on standby
PU
09/12SOUTHERN : Gulf Power crews deploying Thursday
PU
09/12GEORGIA POWER : prepared for Hurricane Florence
PR
Southern : Gulf Power storm team on standby

09/13/2018 | 07:03pm CEST

Gulf Power News

For immediate release - Sept. 13, 2018

Gulf Power storm team on standby

PENSACOLA, Florida - The 76-person Gulf Power storm team was released on Thursday, shortly after beginning their trip to the Carolinas to assist with restoration following Hurricane Florence.

'With the hurricane weakening slightly as it approaches, the anticipated crew levels needed are being adjusted,' said Gordon Paulus, Gulf Power spokesperson. 'However, there is a chance we could be picked up by another utility between now and Monday.'

The storm is forecast to be a tropical storm as late as Saturday night in South Carolina.

The unpredictability of tropical storms means planning is constantly shifting. Gulf Power is part of the Mutual Assistance group of the Southeastern Electric Exchange, which coordinates the placement of utility restoration teams with the host utilities that might need them.

'Once the utilities in North and South Carolina assess how much damage there is from the winds of Hurricane Florence and the flooding, we could very well be called to assist one of them,' Paulus said. 'We are ready to help.'

Gulf Power has a strong history of restoring power - both at home and away assisting other utilities. Crews have deployed nearly 40 times since 2008 to help other energy companies restore power to their customers, most recently to Puerto Rico, to help rebuild the energy grid following Hurricane Maria.

###

About Gulf Power

Gulf Power serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout Northwest Florida. The company's mission is to safely provide exceptional customer value by delivering reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible energy while strengthening our communities. Visit online at MyGulfPower.com or on the company's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. News information can be found at GulfPowerNews.com

News Media Contacts:

Gordon Paulus

Media Relations

850.444-6320, cell 850-525-7510

Rick DelaHaya

Media Relations

850.872.3205, cell 318-294-2338

Kimberly Blair

Media Relations

850-444-6050, cell 850-206-5132

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 17:02:04 UTC
