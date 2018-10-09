Log in
Southern : Hurricane Michael Gains Strength as It Nears Florida -- 3rd Update

10/09/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

By Jon Kamp

Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm over the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday while bearing down on the Florida Panhandle's coastline, which is bracing for fierce winds and life-threatening flooding.

The storm, with maximum-sustained winds of 120 miles an hour, was expected to hit the coast with tropical-storm force as soon as Tuesday night and make landfall on Wednesday as a major hurricane, meaning at least Category 3 force, the National Hurricane Center said.

Michael formed quickly, only reaching hurricane strength on Monday, giving Floridians little time to prepare. Gov. Rick Scott warned this will be the worst storm to hit the Panhandle in decades, and he urged people to follow local evacuation orders. Counties along the coast -- including Bay, Dixie, Franklin, Gulf, Jackson, Levy, Okaloosa, Wakulla and Walton -- have ordered evacuations, according to the governor's office. Other counties have urged people to leave.

"Hurricane Michael is a massive storm that could bring total devastation for parts of our state," Mr. Scott said early Tuesday.

He emphasized the threat from flooding, which can pose a greater risk to lives than hurricane winds. A coastal area in Florida between Mexico Beach and Keaton Beach could see storm surge of 9 to 13 feet, according to the hurricane center.

"You cannot hide from storm surge, so get prepared and get out if an evacuation is ordered," Mr. Scott said.

There are 57,000 homes at risk for potential storm-surge damage on Florida's Gulf Coast, with an estimated reconstruction-cost value of about $13.4 billion, according to CoreLogic, a real-estate-data company.

Some 40% of offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been halted because of Michael, according to the U.S. Bureau of Environmental Safety and Enforcement. The precautionary shutdowns affect roughly 6% of U.S. output.

The storm could dump up to a foot of rain on parts of Florida's Panhandle and Big Bend regions, southeast Alabama and areas of southwest and central Georgia, the hurricane center said. The rainfall could trigger life-threatening flash floods.

Mr. Scott ordered a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties. The state activated 2,500 National Guard troops to help with storm planning and logistics, and thousands more troops were available, the governor said.

President Trump tweeted that first responders and the Federal Emergency Management Agency were ready for the storm. The president also approved a pre-landfall emergency declaration for Florida.

Michael is projected to blow across Georgia and the Carolinas as a tropical storm, drenching a region that is still recovering from the deadly flooding unleashed by Hurricane Florence last month. The governors in Alabama and Georgia also declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

In North Carolina, the storm could rip tarps from already damaged roofs and cause flooding over still-saturated ground, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Utilities Duke Energy Corp. and Gulf Power, a Southern Co. unit, have thousands of workers ready to deploy to work on power restoration after the storm, Mr. Scott said.

Michael could pose the first major test of new emergency power rules for Florida's elder-care facilities, which were triggered by a dozen patient deaths after Hurricane Irma knocked out air conditioning at their nursing home last year.

Nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have to be able to maintain temperatures at or below 81 degrees for at least 96 hours after losing power, even if they are still working on permanent generator upgrades. "My expectation is people comply," Mr. Scott said.

Meantime, Tuesday is the voter-registration deadline in Florida. But Ken Detzner, the secretary of state, said Monday that any supervisor-of-elections office that closes on Tuesday can still accept paper registration applications on the day their offices reopen. Residents can also register online through Tuesday.

--Dan Molinski contributed to this article.

Write to Jon Kamp at jon.kamp@wsj.com

