MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
News 
Southern : Lake Jordan fall drawdown to extend into late October

09/17/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Alabama Power will extend this fall's Lake Jordan drawdown up to an additional two weeks. The extra time may be necessary to complete work on the downstream side of Mitchell Dam.

The drawdown is tentatively set to begin Sept. 18 and last for at least four weeks. If the work cannot be completed within four weeks, the drawdown could be extended up to an additional two weeks (for a total of six weeks).

Drawdowns give residents and contractors better lakebed access for permitted construction projects. The last Coosa River drawdown took place in 2013. Tentative dates for drawdowns on Mitchell, Lay and Neely Henry lakes should not be affected by the change on Lake Jordan.

Here is this year's revised, tentative drawdown schedule:

Lake

Normal
elevation

Drawdown
elevation

Lowering
dates

Start
refill

Back
to normal

Jordan/Bouldin

252

248/249


Sept. 18-20


Oct. 18


Oct. 20

Mitchell

312

308/309

Oct. 2-4

Oct. 16

Oct. 18

Lay

396

393/394

Oct. 16-18

Oct. 30

Nov. 1

Neely Henry

507.5

503/504

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Nov. 12

Nov. 15

Because weather conditions can affect the drawdown schedule, residents and contractors are encouraged to visit Alabama Power's automated Reservoir Information System at 1-800-LAKES11 (1-800-525-3711) orhttps://apcshorelines.com/for updates.

Residents and contractors considering any construction projects within Alabama Power's reservoir boundaries should consult with the company about obtaining the proper permits before beginning work. Permitting guidelines and contact information for permits can be found on the Shoreline Management page atwww.alabamapower.com.

Individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities should always be alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take the necessary steps to protect their property.

Alabama Power has 14 hydroelectric facilities on the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Black Warrior rivers, producing low-cost, clean energy for customers. To learn more, please visit www.alabamapower.com.

Southern Company published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 19:07:02 UTC
