News Summary

Southern : More restoration times announced

10/14/2018 | 03:43am CEST

For immediate release - Oct. 13, 2018 ­- Evening update

Editor's Note: Hurricane Michael damage and restoration videos and photos are available at GulfPowerNews.com/resources/restoration/. Watch video of Sandy Sims, Gulf Power Eastern District general manager, providing an update to Gulf Power customers.

Gulf Power has continued to work today to determine more estimated power restoration times for the hardest hit areas.

'The Gulf Power team is on the job,' said Sandy Sims, district general manager for the Bay County area. 'We've brought in more than 5,000 people to get our lives back to normal and it's comforting to see the poles being replaced and wires being strung. We want to say thank you to the community for your patience, and to everyone who is working with us - thank you for your perseverance.'

Estimated Restoration Times - Please see map for a visual of estimated restoration times

The following estimated restoration times are for 95% of customers who are able to be take service.

  • NEW - Gulf Power has determined estimated restoration times for Washington, Jackson and Holmes counties in the following areas:
    • Areas north of I-10 in Westville, Bonifay, Chipley and Campbellton are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 17
    • New Hope, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18
    • The area southeast of Sneads, Florida is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 19
  • Bay County west of Highway 79 is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 14.
  • Bay County east of Highway 79 to the Hathaway Bridge is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 15.
  • Gulf Power has restored power to 95% of customers in Walton County. For customers who remain without power in Walton County, please call Gulf Power at 1-800-487-6937.
  • Engineers are continuing to work to determine estimated restoration times for downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven, Youngstown and surrounding areas.

As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Current storm-related outage total as of 5 p.m. CDT

County Outages Customers Served
Bay 76,556 103,367
Escambia RESTORED 152,984
Holmes 1,056 2,572
Jackson 628 1,375
Okaloosa RESTORED 94,172
Santa Rosa RESTORED 72,563
Walton 95 23,578
Washington 5,812 6,514
TOTAL 457,125

Restoration process

Watch How Power is Restored.

Gulf Power's process following the storm begins with evaluation teams arriving in smaller trucks that can more easily navigate through debris and damage. These teams work to determine the damage to the Gulf Power grid in Panama City, but many roads still must be cleared and made safe before more crews can get their larger bucket trucks in to begin the restoration and rebuilding process.

Issues like trees and heavy debris blocking roads, and communications being down can slow down the rebuilding and restoration process, but Gulf Power is prepared for this type of storm devastation.

As roads are being made safe, and with a restoration plan in place, crews begin the restoration and rebuilding process. This process begins with transmission lines, which are the larger lines on the taller poles that bring power from Gulf Power's generating plants to the substations.

While transmission lines are inspected and repaired, substation crews begin inspecting and repairing substations. Substations step down the voltage of the electricity from the power plants to a level that powers homes and businesses.

While any repairs are being made to the substations, crews will be inspecting the distribution lines that run through cities and neighborhoods and begin the restoration process replacing poles, lines, transformers and more. Distribution lines carry electricity from our substations to homes and businesses.

Stay Connected with Gulf Power

  • To get the latest updates on outages, customers can download Gulf Power's app and access the outage map for the latest restoration information. The app is free and available for iPhone and Android. Just search for 'Gulf Power' in iTunes or the Google Play Store.
  • Visit MyGulfPower.com and click on the outage map for restoration updates.
  • Customers can follow Gulf Power updates on Facebook or Twitter - #RebuildingTogether #RestoringHope #PowerofTeamwork #FloridaStrong
  • Sign up for free PowerOut alerts through your cell phone by texting REG to MyGulf (694853). Or, visit the Preference Center in the My Account area of MyGulfPower.com to choose whether to receive texts alerts, emails or phone calls with outage updates.
  • Gulf Power knows when your power is out. However, you can call 1-800-487-6937 if you have any questions about your outage.

Safety Tips

  • Treat any downed wire as if it is energized because you can't tell by looking if a downed wire is live or not. Telephone or cable television wires that are touching a power line could become energized and should also be avoided. Call 911 to report the location of any downed lines.
  • Standing water (puddles from flooding) may be energized from a downed line. Be careful not to touch or step in water near where a downed power line is located. If a downed line is near water - even a small puddle - keep well away.
  • Don't attempt to repair the electrical system or pull tree limbs off lines. Let our trained work crews perform this potentially dangerous work.
  • Stay clear of areas where there is a lot of debris or downed trees because it could conceal an energized power line. Also stay clear of chain link fences which may be energized if touching a downed line.
  • If you have an electric generator, please ensure that you have isolated your home or business from the utility electrical service lines by opening main breakers or other devices. Do not connect portable generators to your household electrical wiring. This can cause serious injury to you and to our employees working on the lines in your neighborhood. Connect only essential appliances - such as freezers and refrigerators - directly to the generator.
  • If your power is off, turn off large appliances and air conditioners and wait 10 to 15 minutes after power has been restored before turning them back on.
  • If there is damage to your meter box or the pole on top of your meter box, you must first have an electrician make repairs before we can restore your service.
  • If there is flooding in your home or business, we may be unable to restore electric service until the building is inspected by city or county code officials.
  • Stay away from areas where our crews are working. If driving, follow road signs, drive cautiously and follow directions in the area of a work crew.
  • Please be patient. Our crews will work as fast as safety allows. Before neighborhood lines can be worked on, our crews must first repair larger lines that bring power to neighborhoods.
  • See more preparation and safety tips here.
  • Customers can get more detailed storm preparation information on the Gulf Power Storm Ready Center webpage.

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 01:42:03 UTC
