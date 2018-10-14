Southern : More restoration times announced

For immediate release - Oct. 13, 2018 ­- Evening update

Gulf Power has continued to work today to determine more estimated power restoration times for the hardest hit areas.

'The Gulf Power team is on the job,' said Sandy Sims, district general manager for the Bay County area. 'We've brought in more than 5,000 people to get our lives back to normal and it's comforting to see the poles being replaced and wires being strung. We want to say thank you to the community for your patience, and to everyone who is working with us - thank you for your perseverance.'



Estimated Restoration Times - Please see map for a visual of estimated restoration times

The following estimated restoration times are for 95% of customers who are able to be take service.

NEW - Gulf Power has determined estimated restoration times for Washington, Jackson and Holmes counties in the following areas: Areas north of I-10 in Westville, Bonifay, Chipley and Campbellton are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 17 New Hope, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18 The area southeast of Sneads, Florida is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 19

- Gulf Power has determined estimated restoration times for Washington, Jackson and Holmes counties in the following areas: Bay County west of Highway 79 is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 14.

Bay County east of Highway 79 to the Hathaway Bridge is estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 15.

Gulf Power has restored power to 95% of customers in Walton County . For customers who remain without power in Walton County , please call Gulf Power at 1-800-487-6937.

Engineers are continuing to work to determine estimated restoration times for downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven, Youngstown and surrounding areas.

As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Current storm-related outage total as of 5 p.m. CDT

County Outages Customers Served Bay 76,556 103,367 Escambia RESTORED 152,984 Holmes 1,056 2,572 Jackson 628 1,375 Okaloosa RESTORED 94,172 Santa Rosa RESTORED 72,563 Walton 95 23,578 Washington 5,812 6,514 TOTAL 457,125

Restoration process



Watch How Power is Restored.

Gulf Power's process following the storm begins with evaluation teams arriving in smaller trucks that can more easily navigate through debris and damage. These teams work to determine the damage to the Gulf Power grid in Panama City, but many roads still must be cleared and made safe before more crews can get their larger bucket trucks in to begin the restoration and rebuilding process.

Issues like trees and heavy debris blocking roads, and communications being down can slow down the rebuilding and restoration process, but Gulf Power is prepared for this type of storm devastation.

As roads are being made safe, and with a restoration plan in place, crews begin the restoration and rebuilding process. This process begins with transmission lines, which are the larger lines on the taller poles that bring power from Gulf Power's generating plants to the substations.

While transmission lines are inspected and repaired, substation crews begin inspecting and repairing substations. Substations step down the voltage of the electricity from the power plants to a level that powers homes and businesses.

While any repairs are being made to the substations, crews will be inspecting the distribution lines that run through cities and neighborhoods and begin the restoration process replacing poles, lines, transformers and more. Distribution lines carry electricity from our substations to homes and businesses.

