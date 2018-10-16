Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/16 07:37:18 pm
44.575 USD   +0.80%
06:53pSOUTHERN : More than 70,000 customers restored
PU
10/15SOUTHERN : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/15SOUTHERN COMPAN : announces quarterly dividend
PR
News 
News

Southern : More than 70,000 customers restored

10/16/2018 | 06:53pm CEST

Work continues around the clock as crews repair and rebuild the electric infrastructure in the areas severely affected by Hurricane Michael, bringing the total number of customers restored to more than 70,000 - or more than 50 percent of impacted customers.

Work continues around the clock as crews repair and rebuild the electric infrastructure in the areas severely affected by Hurricane Michael, bringing the total number of customers restored to more than 70,000 - or more than 50 percent of impacted customers.

Progress is being made in some of the hardest hit areas where the most extensive electric system rebuild is required for power restoration. Gulf Power has more than 6,700 lineworkers and support personnel already on the ground in the most devastated areas.

'We've added even more boots on the ground, and we're concentrating our efforts in our hardest hit areas,' said Adrianne Collins, vice president of Power Delivery. 'We're focused on our mission, and we'll continue to work aggressively and safely on behalf of the families and communities in these devastated areas.'

Estimated Restoration Times - View map for a visual of estimated restoration times

  • NEW - 95% RESTORED: Customers who live in the Cypress and Apalachee areas with a mailing address of Sneads, Florida, served by Gulf Power have been restored.
  • 95% RESTORED: Panama City Beach east of Highway 79 to the Hathaway Bridge has been restored.
  • 95% RESTORED: Panama City Beach west of Highway 79 has been restored.
  • Washington, Jackson and Holmes counties in the following areas:

o Areas north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville, Graceville and Campbellton are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 17.

o Vernon, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.

  • Downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven, Youngstown and surrounding areas are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 24.

*The above estimated restoration times are for 95% of customers who can accept electric service. As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Current storm-related outage total as of 8 a.m. CDT

County

Outages

Customers Served

Bay

52,510

103,367

Escambia

RESTORED

152,984

Holmes

23

2,572

Jackson

10

1,375

Okaloosa

RESTORED

94,172

Santa Rosa

RESTORED

72,563

Walton

RESTORED

23,578

Washington

2,082

6,514

TOTAL

457,125

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 16:52:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 793 M
EBIT 2018 5 348 M
Net income 2018 2 693 M
Debt 2018 43 536 M
Yield 2018 5,37%
P/E ratio 2018 16,73
P/E ratio 2019 14,72
EV / Sales 2018 3,85x
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
Capitalization 44 196 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 196
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%56 981
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%46 659
IBERDROLA-6.35%44 781
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 447
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-3.63%34 949
