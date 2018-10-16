Southern : More than 70,000 customers restored

Work continues around the clock as crews repair and rebuild the electric infrastructure in the areas severely affected by Hurricane Michael, bringing the total number of customers restored to more than 70,000 - or more than 50 percent of impacted customers.

Progress is being made in some of the hardest hit areas where the most extensive electric system rebuild is required for power restoration. Gulf Power has more than 6,700 lineworkers and support personnel already on the ground in the most devastated areas.

'We've added even more boots on the ground, and we're concentrating our efforts in our hardest hit areas,' said Adrianne Collins, vice president of Power Delivery. 'We're focused on our mission, and we'll continue to work aggressively and safely on behalf of the families and communities in these devastated areas.'

Estimated Restoration Times - View map for a visual of estimated restoration times

NEW - 95% RESTORED: Customers who live in the Cypress and Apalachee areas with a mailing address of Sneads, Florida, served by Gulf Power have been restored.

95% RESTORED: Panama City Beach east of Highway 79 to the Hathaway Bridge has been restored.

95% RESTORED: Panama City Beach west of Highway 79 has been restored.

has been restored. Washington, Jackson and Holmes counties in the following areas:

o Areas north of I-10 in Bonifay and Chipley, and all of Caryville, Graceville and Campbellton are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 17.

o Vernon, Sunny Hills and the surrounding areas south of I-10 are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 18.

Downtown Panama City, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven, Youngstown and surrounding areas are estimated to be restored by midnight, Oct. 24.

*The above estimated restoration times are for 95% of customers who can accept electric service. As work progresses, we will continue to update and adjust estimated restoration times for specific areas.

Current storm-related outage total as of 8 a.m. CDT