Southern : Names Todd Warren Vice President and Chief Audit Executive

Southern Company Names Todd Warren Vice President and Chief Audit Executive

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced that Todd Warren has been named vice president and chief audit executive, effective Aug. 1. In this role, Warren will be responsible for the system-wide internal audit functions and will report to James Y. KerrII, executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief compliance officer.

Warren has over 21 years of experience assisting energy companies. Most recently, he was a partner at PwC in Atlantaresponsible for internal audit, controls, compliance and risk. His broad experience also includes information technology governance, corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance, and third-party reporting.

Warren earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in accounting and information systems from the University of Tennessee. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Georgiaand a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). He also is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Internal Audit, and sits on the board of the Women's Resource Center in Georgia.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

